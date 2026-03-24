Ashok Gehlot launches digital series 'Intezar Shastra', highlights projects delayed by BJP govt in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot has launched a sharp attack on the Bhajanlal Sharma-led government through a social media series titled 'Intezar Shastra' (The Science of Waiting). The former Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot aims to highlight what he calls stalled public-welfare projects under the current BJP regime in the desert state.

The first instalment of the series, released on Monday evening, alleged that the momentum of schemes initiated during the previous Congress government has been deliberately halted. Gehlot claimed this has not only escalated project costs but also deprived citizens of their rightful benefits.

In his inaugural post, Gehlot raised concerns over the future of Rajasthan’s youth, stating that the government’s "politics of delay" is adversely affecting their aspirations. He specifically cited the case of the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences (MIGSS) in Jaipur. According to Gehlot, the foundation of the institute was laid in 2022 during his tenure, inspired by premier institutions like the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and MIT Pune, to promote education in governance and public policy among Rajasthan’s youth.

Targeting the state government, Gehlot said the institute, located on JLN Marg in Jaipur and built at a cost of Rs 233 crore, was fully completed by 2024 but is yet to be inaugurated. He alleged that the delay is politically motivated, as the project was conceived by the previous Congress government. Calling it an act of “political malice,” Gehlot urged that such “temples of learning” be kept above partisan considerations.

Reacting sharply, the BJP rubbishes Gehlot's campaign, which it claims is an outrageous attempt to mislead the public. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said that the former Gehlot government was so inefficient and kept the public waiting to get any relief in the entire state.