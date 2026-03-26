Jodhpur: 19-year-old ISIS handler arrested in joint operation by Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan police

Zeeshan reportedly operated a small mobile stall outside Sun City Market on Nai Sadak, where he sold accessories such as spectacles and belts. Acting on inputs, a team from Vijayawada Police reached Jodhpur on Tuesday evening and coordinated with the local police team led by Sadar Bazar SHO Manak Ram Bishnoi. The teams conducted surveillance and apprehended the accused late at night when he stepped out to return home.

The Andhra Pradesh Police subsequently took custody of the accussed and left for Vijayawada by train on Wednesday night. He is currently being subjected to detailed interrogation.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Zeeshan was also associated with the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). Police sources said he was tested by handlers before being appointed as an administrator of a group named ‘BENX’. In this role, he allegedly shared videos and voice notes promoting extremist ideologies and actively recruited other youths.

Speaking to TNIE, Sadar Police Station SHO Manak Ram Bishnoi said, “The accused was quite cunning and had deleted all radical and anti-national content from his mobile phone. However, our forensic team successfully retrieved the data. He had been active in this network for nearly two years and was playing a significant role.”

Police said further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and trace the wider links of the module.