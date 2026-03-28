Punjab Governor Kataria faces complaint over frequent hometown visits, alleged protocol violations

JAIPUR: Gulab Chand Kataria, a veteran BJP leader from Rajasthan and currently serving as the Governor of Punjab, has come under scrutiny over his frequent visits to his hometown, Udaipur.
A detailed complaint has been sent to President Droupadi Murmu by Vijay Viplavi, a lawyer and former councillor from Udaipur, alleging protocol violations and interference in local administration.
In his letter, Viplavi has objected to what he termed Kataria’s “excessive inclination” towards Udaipur, claiming that despite holding a constitutional post, the Governor continues to function like an active politician - an act he describes as a violation of established norms.
The complaint highlights that since assuming office, Kataria has reportedly been spending nearly a week or more every month in Udaipur. It further alleges that during these visits, he participates in inaugurations of minor civic works, such as small-scale municipal projects, which according to the complainant, do not align with the stature of a Governor.
Questions have also been raised over Kataria’s presence on the dais during convocation ceremonies of universities in Udaipur, events typically presided over by the Governor of Rajasthan in the capacity of Chancellor. The complaint terms such appearances as inappropriate and contrary to protocol.
Viplavi also flagged the administrative impact of these visits, stating that the Governor’s arrival from Punjab engages the entire local administration and security apparatus, leading to disruption in routine public services. He alleged that VVIP security arrangements often result in prolonged traffic congestion on Udaipur’s narrow roads, causing inconvenience to residents.
In his long political career in Rajasthan, Kataria was regarded as the favourite of RSS and served as the cabinet minister in both the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat government in the 1990s and later as Home Minister in Vasundhara Raje's two tenures as the chief minister.
For years he had been regarded as BJP's crucial man in Rajasthan's Mewar region and was seen as a clear number two during the chief minister's tenure of Vasundhara Raje.
In 2023 he was widely seen as a replacement of Raje, but he was asked not to fight the 2023 assembly elections and shifted to Assam as the governor which forced him out of active politics.
However, despite being in a constitutional position, Kataria seems keen to continue with his political links in Udaipur and the entire mewar region of Rajasthan.
Another key allegation in the letter is that Kataria frequently holds “Janata Darbars” at the Circuit House in Udaipur. The complainant argued that a Governor of one state does not have the authority to issue directions to the administration or police of another state. Such actions, he claimed, amount to interference in the jurisdiction of the state government and local authorities.
The letter also refers to past controversies linked to Kataria, including an incident involving remarks on Maharana Pratap for which he had to issue a public apology. It further alleges that he has used his position to extend patronage to close associates in matters related to land disputes and illegal constructions.
Viplavi has urged the President to issue appropriate directions to maintain the dignity of the Governor’s office. In a notable suggestion, he proposed that if Kataria’s presence in Udaipur is indispensable, he could be appointed Governor of Gujarat to facilitate easier movement between Gandhinagar and Udaipur.
Copies of the complaint have also been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Governor of Rajasthan, giving the issue a wider political dimension.