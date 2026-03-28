Punjab Governor Kataria faces complaint over frequent hometown visits, alleged protocol violations

JAIPUR: Gulab Chand Kataria, a veteran BJP leader from Rajasthan and currently serving as the Governor of Punjab, has come under scrutiny over his frequent visits to his hometown, Udaipur.

A detailed complaint has been sent to President Droupadi Murmu by Vijay Viplavi, a lawyer and former councillor from Udaipur, alleging protocol violations and interference in local administration.

In his letter, Viplavi has objected to what he termed Kataria’s “excessive inclination” towards Udaipur, claiming that despite holding a constitutional post, the Governor continues to function like an active politician - an act he describes as a violation of established norms.

The complaint highlights that since assuming office, Kataria has reportedly been spending nearly a week or more every month in Udaipur. It further alleges that during these visits, he participates in inaugurations of minor civic works, such as small-scale municipal projects, which according to the complainant, do not align with the stature of a Governor.

Questions have also been raised over Kataria’s presence on the dais during convocation ceremonies of universities in Udaipur, events typically presided over by the Governor of Rajasthan in the capacity of Chancellor. The complaint terms such appearances as inappropriate and contrary to protocol.

Viplavi also flagged the administrative impact of these visits, stating that the Governor’s arrival from Punjab engages the entire local administration and security apparatus, leading to disruption in routine public services. He alleged that VVIP security arrangements often result in prolonged traffic congestion on Udaipur’s narrow roads, causing inconvenience to residents.

In his long political career in Rajasthan, Kataria was regarded as the favourite of RSS and served as the cabinet minister in both the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat government in the 1990s and later as Home Minister in Vasundhara Raje's two tenures as the chief minister.