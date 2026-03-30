Pink elephant photoshoot in Jaipur sparks row, probe ordered over animal welfare concerns

JAIPUR: A creative photoshoot by a foreign photographer in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, has triggered a controversy after images of a pink-painted elephant surfaced on social media. The shoot, conducted by Russian travel photographer Julia Buruleva, drew criticism from animal rights activists and locals, with many alleging animal exploitation.

Buruleva said her six-week stay in Jaipur inspired the concept. She said the city’s iconic pink hue led to the idea of featuring a pink elephant alongside a model, Yashasvi, against a heritage backdrop. Calling elephants a key symbol of Rajasthan, she said their inclusion in the project felt essential.

The images sparked backlash online. While some users appreciated the artistic appeal, many raised concerns over the treatment of the elephant. Critics said using animals for aesthetic purposes is unethical and could cause distress.

Responding to the criticism, Buruleva stated that the paint used was organic and similar to colours traditionally applied to elephants during festivals. She said the process involved multiple visits to elephant facilities and efforts to secure permissions and locations.

Shadik Khan, the elephant’s owner, said the elephant, Chanchal, was 65 years old and no longer used for rides. He said only kaccha gulal was applied during a brief 10-minute shoot and was washed off immediately. Khan added that Chanchal passed away in February and said no harm was caused.

Forest Department officials have taken cognizance of the incident and started an inquiry. Authorities will examine whether permissions were obtained and if animal welfare norms were followed. Activists have demanded strict action to prevent the misuse of animals.