Dust storms, rain bring relief from heat in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: A western disturbance triggered dust storms and rain in several parts of Rajasthan on Saturday morning, bringing some respite from the heat, according to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur.

Parts of Jaipur and Sikar witnessed strong winds and light rain as weather conditions changed suddenly.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds was recorded at isolated places in the state over the last 24 hours.

Warm night conditions were also reported in some areas, the Meteorological Centre said.

Nagaur recorded the highest rainfall at 22 mm.

Winds and rain caused temperatures across the state to drop by 2-3 degrees, with most places recording maximum temperatures between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Another western disturbance, along with easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, is likely to influence the region over the next three to four days.

Thunderstorms, winds with speeds up to 40-50 kmph and light to moderate rainfall are expected at isolated places, it said.