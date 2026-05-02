Rajasthan govt forms high-level committee to probe assault involving BJP MLA, SC Engineer

JAIPUR: The Bhajanlal Sharma government has swung into action over the alleged assault and misconduct involving BJP MLA Jaideep Bihani and officials of the Rajasthan Urban Infrastructure Development Project.
Realising the gravity of the matter, the Chief Minister has constituted a high-level fact-finding committee headed by senior IAS officer Ravi Jain, Secretary of the Urban Development and Housing (UDH) Department.
The panel will submit a detailed report to the Chief Minister, on the basis of which further action will be decided.
Some political observers say the formation of the committee reflects that the Bhajan government is worried over the socio-political fallout of this case where officials have threatened to lodge a case under the SC/ST Act against the ruling party’s MLA.
Acting swiftly on the Chief Minister’s directives, the committee arrived in Sri Ganganagar on Saturday. Ravi Jain is scheduled to hold separate discussions with MLA Jaideep Bihani and the concerned RUIDP officials.
The probe will focus on reconciling conflicting accounts from both sides, with the team set to inspect the site and record statements of eyewitnesses.
The incident, which reportedly escalated into a physical confrontation, has triggered major political and administrative concern.
The shocking incident occurred during a public hearing convened by the MLA to review ongoing development works. Bihani alleged gross negligence in sewerage and road construction projects undertaken by RUIDP, claiming they have caused widespread inconvenience to residents. During the meeting, tempers flared, leading to a heated exchange that allegedly culminated in a scuffle between the MLA and an Assistant Engineer.
Later, MLA Bihani accused officials of physically assaulting him and alleged that he was slapped during a discussion on drinking water issues, resulting in damage to his spectacles.
In sharp contrast, RUIDP Assistant Engineer Jaganlal Bairwa, who belongs to the SC category, has levelled serious allegations against the MLA and his supporters, accusing them of assault and use of casteist slurs.
According to Bairwa, he and two of his colleagues were called to the MLA’s Seva Kendra, where he was allegedly slapped without provocation and subsequently attacked by supporters using kicks, punches, and pipes.
He claims to have sustained an eye injury along with multiple bodily injuries. The incident led to chaos at the scene, with bystanders intervening before police arrived to restore order.
The controversy has sparked widespread outrage among engineers across Rajasthan. In protest, engineers in several districts, including Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh, have gone on mass leave.
Dalit organisations have demanded a fair and impartial investigation, along with strict action against those found guilty.
RUIDP officials have accused the MLA of obstructing government work and warned that a case may be registered under the SC/ST Act.
Responding to these allegations, Bihani has dismissed them as attempts to deflect attention from administrative failures. He asserted that he would not be intimidated by what he termed “false cases,” and maintained that his actions were driven by public interest.
The episode has sent ripples through Rajasthan’s administrative and political circles. Employee unions have called for greater protection and respect for government officials, while opposition parties have targeted the ruling BJP, questioning governance and law-and-order standards.
Within the BJP as well, the incident has sparked internal debate over whether the MLA’s conduct was justified in the context of alleged public grievances.
Notably, this is not an isolated case. In 2020, a similar incident in Dholpur involved former Bari MLA Girraj Singh Malinga, who was accused of assaulting an Assistant Engineer, leaving him severely injured. The case remains sub judice.
The findings of the fact-finding committee are now keenly awaited, as they are expected to play a decisive role in determining accountability and shaping the government's response in what is widely being seen as a critical test for the Bhajanlal Sharma administration.