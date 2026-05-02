Rajasthan govt forms high-level committee to probe assault involving BJP MLA, SC Engineer

JAIPUR: The Bhajanlal Sharma government has swung into action over the alleged assault and misconduct involving BJP MLA Jaideep Bihani and officials of the Rajasthan Urban Infrastructure Development Project.

Realising the gravity of the matter, the Chief Minister has constituted a high-level fact-finding committee headed by senior IAS officer Ravi Jain, Secretary of the Urban Development and Housing (UDH) Department.

The panel will submit a detailed report to the Chief Minister, on the basis of which further action will be decided.

Some political observers say the formation of the committee reflects that the Bhajan government is worried over the socio-political fallout of this case where officials have threatened to lodge a case under the SC/ST Act against the ruling party’s MLA.

Acting swiftly on the Chief Minister’s directives, the committee arrived in Sri Ganganagar on Saturday. Ravi Jain is scheduled to hold separate discussions with MLA Jaideep Bihani and the concerned RUIDP officials.

The probe will focus on reconciling conflicting accounts from both sides, with the team set to inspect the site and record statements of eyewitnesses.