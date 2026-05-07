ACB arrests ex-Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi in Jal Jeevan Mission 'scam'

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested former minister Mahesh Joshi from his Jaipur residence in connection with the alleged Rs 900-crore Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scam, officials said.

Joshi was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in April 2025 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged scam. He spent around seven months in jail before the Supreme Court granted him bail in December.

The ACB's Special Investigation Team (SIT) carried out the operation at Joshi's residence in San Colony near Jaipur Railway Station early on Thursday morning.

The SIT reached the residence around 5 am and detained Joshi in connection with the investigation into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, an ACB spokesperson said.

According to the ACB, Joshi is accused of misusing his position as the then PHED minister and accepting bribes in exchange for tenders. The ACB registered an FIR against the former minister and others in late 2024.

Several accused, including officers and contractors, have been arrested in the case, while three others are absconding.