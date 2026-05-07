One dead, five critically ill after alleged post-C-section medication error in Kota hospital

JAIPUR: In a serious medical mishap at the largest government hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota district, a young woman has died and five others have become critically ill allegedly due to complications following Caesarean deliveries.

The condition of the six post operative women reportedly deteriorated suddenly after undergoing Caesarean surgeries in the gynaecology ward on the evening of 4 May.

The five surviving women remain in serious condition and have been shifted to the Nephrology and Gynaecology wards for intensive treatment, with two reported to be in a critical state.

Family members of the affected patients have alleged that the incident was caused by the administration of incorrect medication and injections by hospital staff.

In response, the state government has rushed a team of four specialist doctors from Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Medical College to Kota to assist in treatment and assess the situation.

Two separate inquiry committees have also been constituted to conduct a fair and expeditious investigation into the incident.

Dr Nilesh Jain, Principal of Government Medical College, Kota, admitted that the incident occurred in the post operative gynaecology ward.

Out of 12 women who had undergone Caesarean sections, the health of six patients reportedly deteriorated suddenly on Wednesday.

One patient succumbed during treatment, while five others developed severe kidney related complications.

The affected women, namely Ragini Meena, Sushila, Chandrakala, Dhanni and Jyoti, have been shifted to the Super Specialty Block and admitted to the Nephrology ICU for advanced treatment.

Hospital authorities have sealed the medicines administered to the patients as part of the investigation, while the newborn babies have been shifted to a separate ward for observation.

The deceased woman has been identified as Payal, a resident of Jhalkheda village in the Rawatbhata area of Chittorgarh district. According to her family members, Payal delivered a baby boy on the afternoon of 4 May, but her condition worsened later that night.