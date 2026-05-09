Rajasthan: 18-year-old allegedly abducted from home, murdered over dispute regarding mobile phone

An 18-year-old youth was allegedly abducted from his home and murdered by a group of men in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur on Friday.

According to the police, the body of the youth, identified as Mankush Meena, a resident of Uliyana village under Kundera Police Station limits, was found early Saturday morning.

A dispute over a mobile phone is suspected to be the immediate trigger for the murder, while another angle involving online fraud is also being examined.

According to the police, on Friday evening, a group of men from the same village allegedly came to Mankush's house and took him away in a vehicle after an argument.

Circle Officer (City) Uday Singh Meena said the incident happened when Mankush's family members were away at a wedding, leaving Mankush and his sister at home.