Rajasthan: 18-year-old allegedly abducted from home, murdered over dispute regarding mobile phone

An 18-year-old youth was allegedly abducted from his home and murdered by a group of men in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur on Friday.
According to the police, the body of the youth, identified as Mankush Meena, a resident of Uliyana village under Kundera Police Station limits, was found early Saturday morning.
A dispute over a mobile phone is suspected to be the immediate trigger for the murder, while another angle involving online fraud is also being examined.
According to the police, on Friday evening, a group of men from the same village allegedly came to Mankush's house and took him away in a vehicle after an argument.
Circle Officer (City) Uday Singh Meena said the incident happened when Mankush's family members were away at a wedding, leaving Mankush and his sister at home.
"In the evening, some people came to the house and took him along after an argument. When the family returned at night, they found he was missing and approached the police," he said.
A search was launched for Mankush, whose mobile phone was found switched off.
"On Saturday, information was received about a body lying near Selu crossroads. A police team reached the spot and identified it as Mankush," the officer said.
The body bore injury marks, and some clothing was missing, police said.
The police filed an FIR against some persons, who remain absconding, on the complaint of Mankush's family.
(With inputs from PTI)