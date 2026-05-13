Rajasthan man with alleged BJP links held in NEET UG paper leak case; Congress slams govt

JAIPUR: An activist with alleged ties to the BJP in Rajasthan has been arrested in connection with the paper leak scandal linked to the country’s biggest medical entrance examination, NEET.

The arrest has triggered a political storm on social media, with platforms flooded with photographs showing one of the prime accused, Dinesh Binwal, alongside several senior BJP leaders.

Investigators claim that Dinesh Binwal and his brother Mangilal, residents of Jamwa Ramgarh in Jaipur district, purchased the paper between April 26 and 27 for nearly Rs 30 lakh.

Dinesh allegedly provided the paper to his son, who was preparing for NEET in Sikar, before distributing it further to several candidates on April 29. Both Binwal and his brother had reportedly travelled to Sikar for the operation.

Investigators are also examining possible links to last year’s NEET examination. Notably, four children from Dinesh Binwal’s family had reportedly qualified for NEET last year. Sources claim that the Haryana-based network being probed has also revealed information related to the previous year’s examination.

According to the SOG, Dinesh allegedly sold the leaked paper to several individuals in Sikar, including hostel operators and consultancy firms. The probe has further indicated that the racket may have been deeply entrenched in the coaching hub, where institute administrators, students and middlemen allegedly operated WhatsApp groups and channels to circulate leaked examination material.