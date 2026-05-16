Pregnant woman dies after husband allegedly beat her, forced abortion pills in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

A 41-year-old pregnant woman allegedly died after being beaten and forcibly administered abortion pills by her husband in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in the BSL Colony area under Hamirgarh police station limits, where the accused, identified as Gopi Singh Yadav, allegedly assaulted his five-month pregnant wife, Roli Devi.

According to police, the woman sustained severe injuries during the assault, leading to a miscarriage and excessive bleeding, which ultimately caused her death.

An official associated with the medical team that conducted the post-mortem described the condition of the body as “shocking”, citing more than a dozen injury marks on the head, face, waist and private parts, indicating “sustained violence”.

The official also said there were signs suggesting a forced abortion.

The couple's 14-year-old daughter, in her statement to police, alleged that her father began beating her mother in the morning and continued intermittently throughout the day.

She further alleged that the accused man went to the market during the day, brought abortion pills and forcibly administered them to the victim, worsening her condition.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Harjeeram said a case has been registered based on the daughter's statement and the accused husband, a native of Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a domestic dispute between the couple may have led to the incident, he said.