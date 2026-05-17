Police inaction claims spark outrage in Rajasthan after Jodhpur sisters’ suicide in alleged gangrape case

JAIPUR: The suicide of two sisters in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district following an alleged gangrape and alleged police inaction has sparked widespread outrage, prompting authorities to act.

Two accused have been arrested, the local police outpost in-charge has been removed from active duty, and disciplinary action has been recommended against the Kherapa SHO and the Bhopalgarh Circle Officer.

The case pertains to the Kherapa police station area in rural Jodhpur, where the younger sister died on Friday after consuming pesticide atop a village water tank while protesting alleged police inaction in the gangrape case. Her elder sister had died by suicide at her in-laws’ house on March 20 this year.

According to the complaint filed by the younger sister on April 11, eight accused had allegedly gangraped the sisters, recorded videos of the assaults, and used them for blackmail, threats, and extortion over several years. Even after 33 days had passed since the FIR was registered, the victim alleged that police had failed to take any concrete action against the accused.

The FIR named Mahipal, Gopal, Shivraj, Vijram, Dinesh, Manoj, and Pukhraj among the accused. In her complaint, the victim alleged that Mahipal, an E-Mitra operator, trapped her elder sister, forced her into a physical relationship, filmed objectionable videos, and later blackmailed her using a mobile phone and SIM card allegedly provided to maintain contact and pressure.

She further alleged that Mahipal and his associates sexually exploited and extorted the sisters for nearly three to four years, driving the elder sister to suicide. The younger sister also alleged that even after the FIR was lodged, the accused continued threatening her and warned that she would meet the same fate as her sister if she did not withdraw the case.

Before taking the extreme step, the younger sister reportedly submitted a written complaint to the police administration on April 11 stating that if justice was not delivered, she too would end her life. Frustrated over the lack of arrests and alleged police negligence, she climbed a village water tank on Friday demanding immediate action.

Villagers informed officials after she climbed the tank, following which the Tehsildar and police personnel reached the spot and attempted to persuade her to come down. However, when police personnel tried to climb the tank during rescue efforts, she allegedly consumed pesticide in anger. Her condition deteriorated rapidly and she was first rushed to a local hospital before being referred to Jodhpur, but died on the way.

Her body was later kept at the mortuary of Mathuradas Mathur Hospital.

Following her death, family members and villagers staged a sit-in protest outside the mortuary demanding immediate arrests and strict action against police officials accused of negligence. Hanuman Singh Khangta, President of the Marwar Rajput Sabha, who joined the protest, alleged that both sisters were driven to suicide because of police inaction.

As pressure mounted and tensions escalated, the administration accepted several demands raised by the protesters. The police chowki in-charge was immediately sent to the police lines, effectively removing him from active field duty, while a departmental inquiry was initiated against the Kherapa SHO and the Bhopalgarh Circle Officer over alleged supervisory negligence.

The post-mortem was conducted late Saturday night after mediation efforts by the administration, and the body was handed over to the family on Sunday morning, following which the last rites were performed.

Rural SP P.D. Nitya said two prime accused, Mahipal and Gopal, have been detained and formally arrested, while intensive interrogation of seven other suspects is underway. Statements of the deceased’s family members are being recorded and both suicides will now be investigated as part of the existing FIR related to the rape case.

Nitya added that the case, which was earlier being investigated by a Circle Officer-level officer, has now been handed over to Additional SP Raghunath Garg. The SP has also written to the Inspector General recommending disciplinary action against the Kherapa SHO and the Bhopalgarh Circle Officer.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage across the region and raised serious questions over police handling of sexual assault complaints.