Death toll in Kota post-cesarean surgery tragedy rises to five; negligence allegations mount

JAIPUR: The death toll of pregnant women following cesarean surgeries in government hospitals in Rajasthan’s Kota has risen to five, intensifying concerns over alleged medical negligence in the state-run healthcare system.

The latest victim was Shirin, a 29-year-old woman who was five months pregnant. According to her family, she was taken to Kota Medical College Hospital on May 6 for a routine check-up, where doctors allegedly advised a minor surgery on her uterus.

Her family claimed that Shirin’s condition deteriorated sharply after the procedure and that she developed severe complications, including kidney failure, during treatment.

The woman’s uncle alleged negligence on the part of the hospital administration.

“After the operation, Shirin’s blood pressure suddenly dropped, and her condition worsened rapidly. The hospital administration then pressurised us to shift her to a private hospital,” he claimed.

The family said they could not afford the high cost of treatment and medicines at a private facility and brought her back to the government hospital, where she later died during treatment.

Earlier, four other pregnant women had died after undergoing C-section surgeries at Kota Government Medical College Hospital and JK Lon Hospital in the city.

According to the families of the victims, all the women developed urinary and kidney-related complications after surgery and later succumbed during treatment.