Eight-month-old battling for life after mother fed her acid in Rajasthan

A mother allegedly fed her eight-month-old girl acid in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara, police said on Tuesday.

The condition of the infant, who is bleeding from her mouth and nose, is critical as she remains on ventilator support, they said.

The incident took place in the Bhiwadi area, police said.

The infant's father, Mohit, had gone to work at the time of the incident on Monday, and the child was alone at home with her mother.

During this period, the woman allegedly forced her to drink acid, they said.

The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, and police are investigating the matter.

Family members rushed the child to a government hospital in Bhiwadi after her condition deteriorated on Monday evening.

From there, they took her to a private hospital.

Assistant Sub Inspector Ved Prakash said on Tuesday that the police got information from the hospital about the girl, following which he went to the hospital and enquired about the matter.

"The father has initially accused his wife of forcing acid on his daughter. The infant is on ventilator support," he said, adding that further action will be taken based on the written complaint.

(With inputs from PTI)