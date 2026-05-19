MLA attempts self-immolation during workers’ protest in Rajasthan's Barmer

JAIPUR: Tension prevailed in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Tuesday after Shiv Sena-supported independent MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati allegedly attempted self-immolation during a workers’ protest outside the District Collectorate.

According to reports, Bhati tried to pour petrol on himself during the protest. Police personnel, including ASP Nitesh Arya, intervened promptly, restrained the MLA and escorted him inside the Collectorate before the situation escalated. Following the incident, authorities shut all gates of the Barmer Collectorate.

Bhati's protest is linked to an ongoing agitation by workers outside the Giral Lignite Mines, where labourers and local residents have been protesting for the past 39 days over multiple demands. Locals allege that despite Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Limited (RSMML) acquiring land in Thumbli Giral and nearby villages nearly 30 years ago with promises of employment, local youngsters are now facing layoffs instead of getting job opportunities.

Bhati has openly backed the agitation since it began on April 9. Addressing a press conference on Monday, the MLA had warned that if the demands were not met, he would join labour unions in a “decisive battle” against the administration and the company.

On Tuesday, Bhati led a public gathering in support of workers’ rights, following which a large crowd marched towards the Barmer Collectorate to press for a six-point charter of demands. The protesting workers are demanding an eight-hour workday, priority in jobs for local youth, and implementation of employment assurances allegedly made by the company during land acquisition.

Police stopped the convoy of protesting workers near the BSF gate on the outskirts of Barmer city. After being halted, Bhati and the workers proceeded towards the Collectorate on foot. Addressing the protesters, Bhati accused the government and administration of trying to suppress the workers’ movement through force, stating that the labourers were fighting for their rights and would not back down.

Soon after reaching the Collectorate, Bhati allegedly poured petrol on himself in protest. Police officers present at the scene intervened in time and detained him before the situation escalated further.

The developments come a day after the Rajasthan High Court, while hearing a petition filed by a contractor company, directed the immediate resumption of lignite transportation from the Giral Mines. The court also instructed the Barmer Superintendent of Police and Shiv Police Station officials to arrest anyone obstructing transportation activities and to provide full security to transport vehicles.

Following the High Court’s directions, the administration and police had intensified security arrangements in the area, anticipating escalation in the ongoing protest.