Panther beaten to death, carcass set ablaze by mob in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur

JAIPUR: A female panther was allegedly beaten to death by locals in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district after it strayed into a populated area in search of food or water.

The animal was reportedly attacked with sticks and iron rods, and its carcass was later set on fire, while police and Forest Department officials present at the scene were unable to prevent the mob violence.

The incident took place in the Sita Gaon area on Tuesday night at around 10 pm, when the panther allegedly entered the house of a man identified as Banay Singh. Teams from the police and the Forest Department soon arrived at the spot, while a large crowd of villagers gathered in the area.

As soon as the panther emerged, the crowd allegedly attacked the animal, severely injuring it and leading to its death. The mob later allegedly attempted to burn the carcass. Police subsequently recovered the partially burnt remains of the female panther.

A case has been registered against 60 people, including 18 named accused, in connection with the incident, which has once again highlighted the growing man animal conflict caused by shrinking forests and increasing human population.

Dhirendra Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Weir police station, said teams from both the police and the Forest Department had reached the scene and attempted to rescue the panther.

“We tried to save the panther, but the crowd turned violent,” he said.

“A net to capture the panther was being brought to the site from Bharatpur. But in the interim, the panther emerged, and the crowd attacked it,” he added.

The matter is currently under investigation.

On Wednesday, a medical board at Keoladeo National Park conducted a post mortem on the panther before disposing of the carcass.

According to Forest Department officials, the female panther was less than two years old and had most likely strayed into the village in search of water. Experts said that had the animal found a clear route, it would likely have returned to the forest.

Wildlife experts said the Forest and Police Departments should have demonstrated greater vigilance and implemented proper crowd control measures during the rescue operation.

Last November, a leopard that had wandered into a populated area near Jaipur’s Nahargarh Wildlife Sanctuary was also allegedly attacked with sticks and killed by locals. The accused named by the Forest Department in that case are still absconding.

Wildlife experts attributed such incidents to shrinking forest boundaries and an imbalance in the food chain, which forces wild animals to venture into human settlements in search of food. They added that waste dumped near residential areas attracts stray dogs and other animals, prompting young male leopards to leave their territories in search of prey.

Experts said proper waste management systems should be implemented in areas adjoining forests to prevent stray dogs from gathering there. They also stressed the need to secure wildlife corridors and ensure adequate food and water availability for leopards within forest areas.

Under India’s Wildlife Protection Act, the panther is classified as a protected animal under Schedule I. Killing a panther is a serious legal offence and can attract penalties ranging from thousands to several lakh rupees.

If a panther launches a life threatening attack on a human being, action may be taken in self defence. However, officials said there was allegedly no such situation in this case, and the animal was brutally killed.