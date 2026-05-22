Rajasthan HC directs state government to hold panchayat, municipal polls by July 31, 2026

The government had further argued that the tenure of several Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads was ending between September and December 2026, and holding elections after the completion of their tenure would strengthen the concept of “One State, One Election.”

The State Election Commission had also moved the High Court seeking postponement of the elections. In its petition, the Commission supported the state government’s stand, stating that holding elections before the finalisation of OBC reservation was not feasible.

However, delivering its verdict which had been reserved on May 11, the division bench rejected the government’s “weather” argument and observed that people cannot be deprived of their democratic and constitutional rights for an extended period. The court also directed the OBC Commission to submit its final report by June 20, 2026, so that the reservation issue can be resolved before the election process begins.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Advocate Abhishek Devanda, counsel for petitioner Giriraj Singh Devanda, said the High Court’s order was completely binding on the government.“The court has very clearly fixed July 31, 2026, as the deadline for conducting the elections. The government must hold the elections within this period. Under this order, both Panchayat and local body elections will now be conducted simultaneously,” he said.

Political observers believe the BJP government has been cautious about announcing local body elections after the party suffered setbacks in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when it lost 11 out of Rajasthan’s 25 parliamentary seats. In the two previous Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had scored a clean sweep of all 25 seats in rajasthan.

Analysts say the local body elections are likely to be viewed as a performance test for the government, which has completed nearly two-and-a-half years in office.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that the Rajasthan government may now challenge the High Court’s order in the Supreme Court through a Special Petition seeking additional time.