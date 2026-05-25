Rubio receives royal welcome at Amer Palace, explores Kachwaha dynasty heritage in Jaipur

JAIPUR: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Jaipur on Monday afternoon along with his wife, Janet D. Rubio. In his first engagement, he visited the historic Amer Fort, where the Rubio couple received a grand and traditional Rajasthani welcome.

The Rubios were welcomed at Jaleb Chowk inside the Amer Palace complex in traditional style. Folk artists performed a range of colorful items, including Ghoomar, Kalbelia, and Kutchi Ghori dances to showcase Rajasthan’s rich cultural heritage.

During their tour of the majestic palace fort built by the Kachwaha dynasty of Jaipur, guides briefed the US delegation about the history and architecture of iconic sections of the palace, including the Sheesh Mahal, Ganesh Pol, Diwan-e-Aam, Diwan-e-Khas, Sukh Niwas, and Maotha Lake.

Amer Palace Superintendent Rakesh Chholak said, "Marco Rubio spent around 20 minutes at the palace and appeared deeply interested in learning about its historical and architectural significance."

Mahesh Kumar Sharma, the guide who accompanied the Rubios during the tour, said the US Secretary of State showed particular interest in the Sheesh Mahal and carefully observed its stained-glass artistry.

"Rubio was both surprised and fascinated to learn about the British influence within the Amer Palace complex. He especially showed curiosity about the Diwan-e-Aam, which houses an English-style billiards room from the British era." Sharma added.

Rubio arrived at Jaipur Airport around 1:30 pm aboard a special flight from Agra, where he had earlier visited the Taj Mahal. Elaborate security arrangements were made across Jaipur for his visit. Authorities closed Amer Fort to tourists from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, while traffic movement was temporarily halted along the nearly 19-kilometre route from the airport to Amer.