Rubio receives royal welcome at Amer Palace, explores Kachwaha dynasty heritage in Jaipur

JAIPUR: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Jaipur on Monday afternoon along with his wife, Janet D. Rubio. In his first engagement, he visited the historic Amer Fort, where the Rubio couple received a grand and traditional Rajasthani welcome.
The Rubios were welcomed at Jaleb Chowk inside the Amer Palace complex in traditional style. Folk artists performed a range of colorful items, including Ghoomar, Kalbelia, and Kutchi Ghori dances to showcase Rajasthan’s rich cultural heritage.
During their tour of the majestic palace fort built by the Kachwaha dynasty of Jaipur, guides briefed the US delegation about the history and architecture of iconic sections of the palace, including the Sheesh Mahal, Ganesh Pol, Diwan-e-Aam, Diwan-e-Khas, Sukh Niwas, and Maotha Lake.
Amer Palace Superintendent Rakesh Chholak said, "Marco Rubio spent around 20 minutes at the palace and appeared deeply interested in learning about its historical and architectural significance."
Mahesh Kumar Sharma, the guide who accompanied the Rubios during the tour, said the US Secretary of State showed particular interest in the Sheesh Mahal and carefully observed its stained-glass artistry.
"Rubio was both surprised and fascinated to learn about the British influence within the Amer Palace complex. He especially showed curiosity about the Diwan-e-Aam, which houses an English-style billiards room from the British era." Sharma added.
Rubio arrived at Jaipur Airport around 1:30 pm aboard a special flight from Agra, where he had earlier visited the Taj Mahal. Elaborate security arrangements were made across Jaipur for his visit. Authorities closed Amer Fort to tourists from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, while traffic movement was temporarily halted along the nearly 19-kilometre route from the airport to Amer.
Sources said Rubio had initially planned to visit Hathi Village as well, but the visit was later cancelled. Following the Amer Fort tour, Marco Rubio and his wife proceeded to the luxurious Rambagh Palace.
According to initial information, the Indian and US delegations are expected to attend a cultural programme in the evening. The Jaipur visit is also being viewed as an effort to project the Pink City as one of India’s finest centres for showcasing the country’s soft power on the global stage.
Rubio’s visit comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions involving Israel, Iran, and the United States, making his sudden India trip a subject of considerable global diplomatic interest.
His Jaipur visit is also being seen as significant in the context of the expanding India-US strategic partnership, particularly amid ongoing discussions around the Indo-Pacific region and China policy.
Rubio’s arrival marks the third major visit by a global dignitary to Jaipur in the last three years. In 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted French President Emmanuel Macron in Jaipur, where their roadshow near Hawa Mahal attracted global attention.
Last year, US Vice President JD Vance also visited Jaipur with his family between April 21 and 24. During the trip, he toured several heritage sites, including Amer Fort, and attended a public event.
Rubio’s visit is now being viewed as another milestone in Jaipur’s emergence as a prominent destination for high-profile international diplomacy.
Experts believe the US Secretary of State’s visit is important not only politically, but also from the perspective of cultural diplomacy. They see it as a valuable opportunity to present Jaipur’s historical heritage, Rajasthani culture, folk traditions, and hospitality to the world.