Amit Shah calls for ‘Four-Dimensional Grid’ border security model during visit to Sanchu outpost in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday visited the Sanchu Border Outpost along the India Pakistan international border in Rajasthan, where he proposed a new and modern security framework for the country’s border defence.
During the visit, he called for the establishment of a robust ‘Four Dimensional Grid’ to ensure what he described as foolproof border security.
The International Border between India and Pakistan lies barely five km from the Sanchu Post.
Addressing officers and personnel at the Border Security Force headquarters located at the historic Sanchu Post in Bikaner, Shah emphasised the need for a four pronged coordination mechanism involving the BSF, the Army, local administration and vigilant citizens to strengthen border security.
He said this integrated structure would enable threats along the border to be countered with full strength.
Shah stated that this Four Dimensional framework involving the BSF, the Army, vigilant citizens in border areas and the local administration, including the District Collector and the Cyber Wing, would work together to dismantle infiltration and smuggling networks at the grassroots level.
He asserted, "When these four pillars function in unison and act like an impenetrable fortress, any threat emanating from across the border, any arms smuggling attempt, or any reconnaissance drone will be instantly shot down. We must not only maintain a vigilant watch over cross-border threats but also deliver a crushing response to anyone who dares to challenge our nation."
During his visit, Shah also dedicated the Vibrant Villages Programme 2 for border regions of the state. Under the initiative, infrastructure and essential facilities such as education, roads and electricity will be strengthened in villages located along the international border. Villages in Sri Ganganagar, Barmer, Bikaner and Jaisalmer districts have been included in the programme.
Dedicating the initiative, Shah said it aims at ensuring effective development for people living in border areas. He added that the primary objective of the scheme is to transform the country’s ‘last villages’ into its ‘first villages’ and to completely halt migration from these regions.
Under the programme, four districts of Rajasthan sharing an international border with Pakistan, Sri Ganganagar, Barmer, Bikaner and Jaisalmer, have been included.
A total of 184 remote border villages in these districts will see the development of basic amenities including clean drinking water, 24 hour electricity, all-weather paved roads, high-speed 4G and 5G mobile connectivity and television services on priority.
The government believes that once employment opportunities and modern facilities are established in border villages, national security will become more robust.
Recalling the history of the Sanchu Post, Shah said it had stood as a silent witness to the India Pakistan wars of 1965 and 1971. Praising the courage of BSF personnel during ‘Operation Sindoor,’ he said the military museum established at the Sanchu Post would serve as a lasting source of inspiration for future generations.
Focusing on women empowerment and welfare of female personnel deployed on the borders, the Home Minister also e inaugurated 14 high-tech barracks designed for their comfort and convenience.
These barracks are equipped with modern amenities to ensure safety, privacy and improved living conditions for women personnel.
Shah stated, "As far as amenities are concerned, we will ensure that adequate facilities are provided for all our daughters [female personnel] by 2030."
Shah also announced the construction of a 1,096 km border road project across the Rajasthan desert, which he said would ease several hardships faced by people living in border areas.