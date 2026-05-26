Amit Shah calls for ‘Four-Dimensional Grid’ border security model during visit to Sanchu outpost in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday visited the Sanchu Border Outpost along the India Pakistan international border in Rajasthan, where he proposed a new and modern security framework for the country’s border defence.

During the visit, he called for the establishment of a robust ‘Four Dimensional Grid’ to ensure what he described as foolproof border security.

The International Border between India and Pakistan lies barely five km from the Sanchu Post.

Addressing officers and personnel at the Border Security Force headquarters located at the historic Sanchu Post in Bikaner, Shah emphasised the need for a four pronged coordination mechanism involving the BSF, the Army, local administration and vigilant citizens to strengthen border security.

He said this integrated structure would enable threats along the border to be countered with full strength.

Shah stated that this Four Dimensional framework involving the BSF, the Army, vigilant citizens in border areas and the local administration, including the District Collector and the Cyber Wing, would work together to dismantle infiltration and smuggling networks at the grassroots level.

He asserted, "When these four pillars function in unison and act like an impenetrable fortress, any threat emanating from across the border, any arms smuggling attempt, or any reconnaissance drone will be instantly shot down. We must not only maintain a vigilant watch over cross-border threats but also deliver a crushing response to anyone who dares to challenge our nation."

During his visit, Shah also dedicated the Vibrant Villages Programme 2 for border regions of the state. Under the initiative, infrastructure and essential facilities such as education, roads and electricity will be strengthened in villages located along the international border. Villages in Sri Ganganagar, Barmer, Bikaner and Jaisalmer districts have been included in the programme.