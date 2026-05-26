‘Quenching desert state, Rajasthan rewriting water story’

The BJP government in Rajasthan has reached the halfway point of its term. In December 2023, when the Congress lost the election, the BJP selected debutant MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma as chief minister.

The surprise choice has since been enjoying a relatively smooth tenure despite repeated attacks from the opposition. In a candid conversation with TNIE, asserted he has done his best to foster overall growth and development in the state. Excerpts:

How would you rate the performance of your team so far?

Our government resolved from the very beginning to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last person in society. We have undertaken extensive work across infrastructure, water, energy, roads, education, healthcare, agriculture, employment, women’s empowerment, and good governance. Today, Rajasthan is creating a new identity in investment, renewable energy, infrastructure, and public welfare initiatives.

During our tenure, over 48,000 kilometres of roads have been laid, piped drinking water has been provided to over 1.482 million rural families, energy production capacity has increased significantly, and millions of youth have been provided opportunities for employment and skill development.