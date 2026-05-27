Asaram gets relief in gang rape case, life sentence for minor rape upheld by Rajasthan HC

Former self-styled godman Asaram received partial relief from the Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday, which acquitted him of charges of gang rape and gang penetrative sexual assault of a minor under the IPC and the POCSO Act. However, the court upheld his conviction for rape of a minor, for which he continues to serve a life sentence.

A division bench of Justice Arun Monga and Justice Yogendra Kumar Purohit set aside his convictions under IPC Section 376(D) and Sections 5(G)/6 of the POCSO Act, along with charges of criminal conspiracy under Section 120(B) of the IPC.

At the same time, the court sustained his conviction under IPC Section 376(2)(F) relating to rape of a minor, thereby maintaining the life imprisonment awarded by the trial court. The bench also directed Asaram to surrender, noting that he is currently out on temporary bail, which had been extended by seven days earlier this week.

The High Court further upheld convictions under multiple provisions, including Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 370(4) (trafficking), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting modesty of a woman), and 354(A) (sexual harassment) of the IPC, as well as Sections 7/8 of the POCSO Act and Section 23 of the Juvenile Justice Act. It also upheld charges under Section 34 of the POCSO Act.

However, co-accused Sanchita Gupta alias Shilpi and Sharat Chandra were acquitted of the charges under Sections 370(4) read with 120(B) and 370(D), after earlier convictions were set aside.

The court had reserved its judgment on April 20 after hearing appeals filed by Asaram and the co-accused. Before pronouncing the verdict, the bench reportedly remarked that it had a “mixed bag” of findings and asked the accused which part he wished to hear first.

Asaram was originally convicted in 2018 for sexually assaulting a minor at his ashram and sentenced to life imprisonment under multiple provisions of the IPC, POCSO Act, and Juvenile Justice Act.

(With inputs from PTI)