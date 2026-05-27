Rajasthan HC upholds Asaram’s life sentence in minor rape case, orders immediate surrender

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court has upheld self-styled Godman Asaram's life imprisonment for raping a minor.

The High Court in Jodhpur refused to give any relief in the rape case for which Asaram is serving a life sentence. The Court has ordered Asaram to surrender immediately.

Although the court has acquitted him of charges of gang rape, his conviction on all other charges has been sustained.

Asaram is currently out on bail on medical grounds.

Along with co-accused Shilpi and Sharatchand, Asaram had filed an appeal in the High Court challenging the earlier conviction and sentence in the case of raping a minor. After hearing arguments from all sides, the High Court had reserved its verdict on April 20.

The victim's counsel, P.C. Solanki, told the media that while the High Court has dismissed Asaram's appeal, co-accused Shilpi and Sharatchand have been acquitted in the gangrape case. The High Court did not accept the charges of gang rape, but the life imprisonment sentence in the rape case has been upheld.