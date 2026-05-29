Man thrashed to death over suspicion of bike theft in Rajasthan's Dausa district

JAIPUR: A young man was beaten to death in Rajasthan's Dausa district by an angry mob on suspicion of bike theft.

The incident occurred in Bandikui town where a crowd tied the young man to a tree, and beat him. When the police took him to the hospital after his condition deteriorated, doctors pronounced him dead.

Following the incident, the relatives and villagers are staging a sit-in protest and have placed the deceased's body outside the mortuary within the sub-district hospital premises since Thursday evening. An FIR has been registered in connection with this case, naming nine individuals as the prime accused.

According to reports, 32-year-old Dinesh Kumar Meena arrived at the Gullana intersection on a motorcycle on Thursday. After stopping at a shop for water, he travelled a short distance before collapsing.

Locals alleged that Meena was caught while attempting to steal a motorcycle. He was then tied to a tree and assaulted by a crowd. Witnesses said he remained bound for an extended period under the scorching sun, causing his condition to deteriorate.

His family alleged that several people physically assaulted him while he was tied to the tree.