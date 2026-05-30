Clean drive: Rajasthan inks MoU with TERI to promote renewable energy projects

JAIPUR: In a bid to accelerate renewable energy initiatives in the desert state, a crucial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited (RRECL), Government of Rajasthan, and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) on Friday. The MoU seeks to ensure active and vibrant collaboration for advancing renewable energy deployment, energy transition strategies, and sustainable development initiatives in Rajasthan.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the RRECL headquarters in Jaipur in the presence of Dr Rohit Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director of RRECL, Government of Rajasthan and other senior officials from both organisations. The MoU was formally signed on behalf of RRECL by Mr Yogendra Mathur, Director (Technical), and by Mr Girish Sethi, Senior Director of TERI.

The partnership between the two sides aims to strengthen cooperation in areas like renewable energy, Agri-PV initiatives, energy storage solutions, grid integration, innovative policy frameworks, electric mobility, energy transition, emerging technologies, and capacity building initiatives.