Eight labourers killed, 5 injured as road construction machine touches high-tension line in Rajasthan

Eight labourers were killed and five others injured after a machine used for road construction came into contact with an overhead high-tension power line in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred in Chhapoli village under the Udaipurwati police station limits, where a narrow road connecting Chhapoli and Kadamkund was being constructed with public participation.

Udaipurwati SHO Rampal said the machine, used for mixing gravel, came into contact with the overhead power line, causing electric current to pass through it and electrocuting the workers at the site.

All eight deceased labourers were local residents, he said.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the deaths and ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. He sought a detailed report from the district collector and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest."