Killings of Rajasthan temple custodians cause anger

JAIPUR: A series of killings and suspicious deaths of sadhus, mahants and saints in Rajasthan has triggered outrage and political friction, raising safety concerns. Investigations point to motives, including disputes over temple property, theft of offerings and personal rivalries.

Recent incidents in Churu and Sirohi have followed the deaths of Surajdas Maharaj at Lohargal in Jhunjhunu in September and Mahant Devanand Maharaj in Kota in June. Saints and opposition figures have accused authorities of failing to protect religious custodians and demanded investigations and arrests.

Temple land, donations and assets have figured in some cases. Saints often manage properties without owning them, leaving control and succession subject to competing claims. However, investigations do not point to one common motive.

In Churu, Saint Bannanath’s body was exhumed after his family alleged murder. He died following an altercation in Sangasar village in Ratangarh tehsil in October. His family said he was assaulted and placed in a samadhi without informing them. Authorities exhumed the body about 50 hours later for a medical-board postmortem. This led to protests and a Salasar road blockade. Four accused were arrested.