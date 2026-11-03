Ragging complaints surface at 12 Rajasthan medical colleges; 19 students suspended in Jodhpur

JAIPUR: Complaints of ragging and mental harassment have been reported at 12 medical colleges in Rajasthan, prompting the United Doctors’ Front (UDF) to seek the state government's intervention and the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) to direct institutions to enforce anti-ragging rules.
The latest action was taken at Jodhpur's Dr Sampurnanand Medical College, where 19 students were suspended following an inquiry by the college administration and its anti-ragging committee. Five students, including a postgraduate resident doctor, were suspended for three months, while the remaining 14 were suspended for a month.
The suspended students have been barred from clinical postings and academic activities, as well as from using the hostel, library and reading rooms during their suspension, according to information provided by the college.
The inquiry followed complaints lodged by first-year MBBS students with the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the anti-ragging helpline. The junior students alleged that their seniors behaved indecently and pressured them to address them as “boss”.
In a letter to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the Director General of Police and the DME, UDF chairperson Dr Lakshya Mittal sought an impartial investigation and immediate action.
The organisation said complaints from medical colleges across the state included allegations that junior students were summoned to hostels or other locations late at night, verbally abused, forced to cut their hair and had their mobile phones confiscated. Some students were also allegedly threatened with damage to their careers if they lodged complaints.
The UDF named institutions in Kota, Jodhpur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Bikaner, Jaipur, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Pali and Barmer. Its list identifies 11 colleges when the two Jaipur institutions — ESIC and Mahatma Gandhi Medical College — are counted separately, although the organisation put the total at 12.
UDF chairperson Dr Lakshya Mittal said, “If an investigation confirms institutional negligence or a failure to respond promptly to complaints, the concerned deans, principals, wardens and other officials should be held accountable.”
The complaints have renewed questions about how institutions monitor student conduct and protect junior students from harassment.
Barmer Medical College recently took disciplinary action against 80 senior MBBS students, including 15 women, following complaints involving first-year students. Thirteen students were expelled from the hostel, while others faced suspension from academic activities and a year-long ban on participating in cultural and sporting events.
The State Medical Education Commissionerate has directed all government and private medical colleges to keep their anti-ragging committees and squads active, act promptly on complaints, conduct regular monitoring and adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards ragging.