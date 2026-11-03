Ragging complaints surface at 12 Rajasthan medical colleges; 19 students suspended in Jodhpur

JAIPUR: Complaints of ragging and mental harassment have been reported at 12 medical colleges in Rajasthan, prompting the United Doctors’ Front (UDF) to seek the state government's intervention and the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) to direct institutions to enforce anti-ragging rules.

The latest action was taken at Jodhpur's Dr Sampurnanand Medical College, where 19 students were suspended following an inquiry by the college administration and its anti-ragging committee. Five students, including a postgraduate resident doctor, were suspended for three months, while the remaining 14 were suspended for a month.

The suspended students have been barred from clinical postings and academic activities, as well as from using the hostel, library and reading rooms during their suspension, according to information provided by the college.

The inquiry followed complaints lodged by first-year MBBS students with the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the anti-ragging helpline. The junior students alleged that their seniors behaved indecently and pressured them to address them as “boss”.

In a letter to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the Director General of Police and the DME, UDF chairperson Dr Lakshya Mittal sought an impartial investigation and immediate action.