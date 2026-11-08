Nearly 30 lakh voters missing from Rajasthan's final SIR rolls but remain on local poll lists

Nearly 30 lakh voters listed in Rajasthan's electoral rolls for local body elections do not figure in the Election Commission's final list published after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), according to a PTI report, raising questions over the use of different electoral rolls by the two poll authorities.

The discrepancy is between the Election Commission's final SIR roll and the electoral lists maintained by the Rajasthan State Election Commission (SEC) for urban local body and panchayat elections. The SEC has attributed the difference to its continued use of the pre-SIR electoral roll, saying preparations for local body elections had begun much earlier.

The Election Commission's final SIR roll, published in February 2026, reduced Rajasthan's electorate from 5.47 crore to 5.15 crore, following the deletion of 44.28 lakh names and the addition of 12.91 lakh voters.

In contrast, the SEC's electoral lists for the same 199 Assembly constituencies continued to carry around 5.45 crore names, leaving a gap of nearly 30 lakh voters between the two sets of rolls, PTI reported.