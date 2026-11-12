Man hacked to death in front of pregnant wife for marrying against family’s wishes in Rajasthan; five held

JAIPUR: A 22-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death in Sirohi district of Rajasthan by his wife’s relatives over their opposition to the couple’s love marriage a year ago. He had returned to his village from Mumbai to celebrate Diwali . Police said that the attackers allegedly stormed his house with axes, swords and other sharp weapons and assaulted him in front of his seven-month-pregnant wife and elderly mother, both of whom were also injured while attempting to save him.

The incident occurred on November 9 evening at Malgaon village under the Anadara police station limits. The deceased was identified as Laxman Ghanchi, who worked in Mumbai and had returned home with his wife, Neeru, a day before the attack.

According to police, Laxman had married Neeru, a resident of Nagani village, about a year ago against the wishes of her relatives. The couple subsequently moved to Mumbai, where Laxman was employed.

Police added that the assailants allegedly entered the house while the family was preparing for Diwali celebrations and repeatedly struck Laxman with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured.