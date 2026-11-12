Man hacked to death in front of pregnant wife for marrying against family’s wishes in Rajasthan; five held

JAIPUR: A 22-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death in Sirohi district of Rajasthan by his wife’s relatives over their opposition to the couple’s love marriage a year ago. He had returned to his village from Mumbai to celebrate Diwali . Police said that the attackers allegedly stormed his house with axes, swords and other sharp weapons and assaulted him in front of his seven-month-pregnant wife and elderly mother, both of whom were also injured while attempting to save him.
The incident occurred on November 9 evening at Malgaon village under the Anadara police station limits. The deceased was identified as Laxman Ghanchi, who worked in Mumbai and had returned home with his wife, Neeru, a day before the attack.
According to police, Laxman had married Neeru, a resident of Nagani village, about a year ago against the wishes of her relatives. The couple subsequently moved to Mumbai, where Laxman was employed.
Police added that the assailants allegedly entered the house while the family was preparing for Diwali celebrations and repeatedly struck Laxman with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured.
When his mother, Hanja Devi, attempted to intervene, the attackers allegedly assaulted her with an axe, severing some of her fingers. His pregnant wife also tried to protect him but was allegedly pushed to the ground, sustaining injuries. Laxman's brother, Kishan, who was outside the house, managed to escape.
The critically injured Laxman was initially taken to Anadara Hospital, from where doctors referred him to the government hospital in Abu Road. However, he was declared dead there.
Anadara station house officer Amraram Khokhar said police had inspected the crime scene and arrested five accused in connection with the murder.
According to the complaint lodged by the victim's brother, the accused included Shankar, Jitu, Kamlesh and Deepak, all allegedly linked to the wife's family. Police are investigating the involvement of other suspects and the circumstances leading to the attack.
The body was handed over to the family on Tuesday following a post-mortem examination at Abu Road hospital.