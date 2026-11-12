NMC seeks 24-hour response from Banswara Medical College over sexual harassment, ragging allegations

JAIPUR: Serious reports of ragging and sexual harassment of first-year MBBS students (2026-27 batch) have emerged from the Government Medical College in Banswara, Rajasthan.
According to a complaint (complaint number RJ_0307) received by the NMC's Anti-Ragging Cell, senior students forced junior students to engage in obscene acts and simulate sexual activities. It is alleged that students were forced to change clothes in front of others, make objectionable body postures, and dance to item songs.
Taking cognizance of the matter, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a notice to the college administration, seeking a detailed response within 24 hours.
The complaint states that juniors were harassed after being summoned to a gathering at a private location late at night (around 1 am) following the 'White Coat Ceremony' on October 30. As a result, one student was unable to attend college the next day.
Furthermore, the complaint states that junior students were pressured to attend evening meetings and follow a highly derogatory and obscene self-introduction format.
In a notice sent to the college dean/principal by the NMC's Anti-Ragging Cell on November 11 following the incident, the Commission requested a point-by-point response and an action-taken report from the college administration within 24 hours of receiving the notice.
The college will now be required to submit signed meeting minutes of the Anti-Ragging Committee and Squad, as well as confidential statements of the aggrieved students and witnesses (while keeping their identities confidential).
The Commission has sought details of the accused senior students, disciplinary action taken against them, electronic evidence such as WhatsApp chats/screenshots, and CCTV footage. The notice also asks whether a police complaint or FIR has been filed in the matter, and whether the affected students have been provided with medical and counselling assistance.
The NMC has clearly warned that simply stating "no ragging" without concrete evidence will not be considered an adequate response. Dr Lakshya Mittal, National President of the United Doctors Front (UDF), has also raised this issue prominently. He has demanded that the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan ensure the safety of the complainants and take strict action against the culprits.
On his X account, Dr Mittal demanded, "Medical colleges must be places of learning, dignity and safety—not fear, coercion and exploitation. We demand strict accountability, protection of complainants & exemplary action against those found responsible."
Earlier this month, complaints of ragging and mental harassment had been reported at 12 medical colleges in Rajasthan, prompting the United Doctors’ Front (UDF) to seek the state government's intervention and the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) to direct institutions to enforce anti-ragging rules.
At Jodhpur's Dr Sampurnanand Medical College, 19 students were suspended following an inquiry by the college administration and its anti-ragging committee. Five students, including a postgraduate resident doctor, were suspended for three months, while the remaining 14 were suspended for a month.
The suspended students have been barred from clinical postings and academic activities, as well as from using the hostel, library and reading rooms during their suspension, according to information provided by the college.
The inquiry followed complaints lodged by first-year MBBS students with the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the anti-ragging helpline. The junior students alleged that their seniors behaved indecently and pressured them to address them as “boss”.
In a letter to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the Director General of Police and the DME, UDF chairperson Dr Lakshya Mittal sought an impartial investigation and immediate action.