NMC seeks 24-hour response from Banswara Medical College over sexual harassment, ragging allegations

JAIPUR: Serious reports of ragging and sexual harassment of first-year MBBS students (2026-27 batch) have emerged from the Government Medical College in Banswara, Rajasthan.

According to a complaint (complaint number RJ_0307) received by the NMC's Anti-Ragging Cell, senior students forced junior students to engage in obscene acts and simulate sexual activities. It is alleged that students were forced to change clothes in front of others, make objectionable body postures, and dance to item songs.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a notice to the college administration, seeking a detailed response within 24 hours.

The complaint states that juniors were harassed after being summoned to a gathering at a private location late at night (around 1 am) following the 'White Coat Ceremony' on October 30. As a result, one student was unable to attend college the next day.

Furthermore, the complaint states that junior students were pressured to attend evening meetings and follow a highly derogatory and obscene self-introduction format.

In a notice sent to the college dean/principal by the NMC's Anti-Ragging Cell on November 11 following the incident, the Commission requested a point-by-point response and an action-taken report from the college administration within 24 hours of receiving the notice.

The college will now be required to submit signed meeting minutes of the Anti-Ragging Committee and Squad, as well as confidential statements of the aggrieved students and witnesses (while keeping their identities confidential).