One killed, over six injured as rival sarpanch candidates supporters clash in Rajasthan's Dholpur

JAIPUR: A man was killed and more than six others were injured after a clash between supporters of two rival sarpanch candidates escalated into violence and gunfire in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district late Sunday night, police said.

The incident occurred in Barauli village under the jurisdiction of Sarmathura police station, just hours before voting in the final phase of the Panchayati Raj elections on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as Peetam Meena, who sustained a bullet injury during the confrontation. Among the injured was Rinku, a relative of outgoing sarpanch Rajni Devi, who was shot in the hand and referred to another hospital for further treatment.

According to villagers, tensions flared when supporters of Rajni Devi and her rival, Geeta Devi, came face to face while canvassing for votes on Sunday night. An argument between the two groups soon escalated into a violent confrontation, with people allegedly attacking each other with sticks before shots were fired.

Following the shooting, members of one group allegedly attacked houses belonging to the rival faction and set them on fire, further escalating tensions in the village. Police personnel rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.