Rajasthan records 84.42% turnout in final phase of panchayat polls as clashes, firing mar voting

JAIPUR: Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 84.42 per cent in the fourth and final phase of sarpanch and ward panch elections across 25 districts on Monday, amid reports of clashes between supporters of rival candidates, violence and allegations of bogus voting.

Polling was held in 3,747 gram panchayats to elect 3,747 sarpanches and 33,885 ward panchs, completing direct elections across all 14,403 gram panchayats in the state.

According to the State Election Commission's figures at 6 pm, Khuhadi Panchayat Samiti in Jaisalmer recorded the highest turnout at 92.51 per cent. It was followed by Chhoti Sarwa in Banswara at 92.14 per cent and Rawatsar in Hanumangarh at 92.12 per cent.

Siwana Panchayat Samiti in Balotra recorded the lowest turnout at 72.35 per cent, followed by Jaisamand in Salumber at 76.26 per cent.

The most serious incident was reported from Barauli village in Dholpur, where a man was shot dead during a clash between supporters of rival sarpanch candidates late on Sunday night. The violence disrupted polling on Monday, with no votes cast at the village polling booth between 7 am and 4.18 pm.

The deceased was identified as Peetam Meena. Supporters of outgoing sarpanch Rajni Devi and rival candidate Geeta Devi allegedly clashed, during which another man, Rinku, was injured in the firing. Following the incident, supporters allegedly attacked and set fire to houses belonging to the rival faction.

Dholpur Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said 10 people, including Rinku, the main accused in the murder case, had been detained for questioning. Rinku, who sustained a leg injury, was admitted to hospital under police security.

Polling resumed after the sub-divisional magistrate held discussions with villagers and the deceased's family.

In Khairthal-Tijara, supporters of rival candidates clashed at the Kali Pahadi polling station under Tatarpur Panchayat Samiti over allegations that voters were being prevented from casting their ballots. Stone-pelting left five to seven people injured, including Banshiram, who was referred to Alwar for treatment.

In Jhunjhunu's Gothra gram panchayat, police detained three youths following allegations of bogus voting. Protests over similar allegations were also reported from 8 PSD gram panchayat in the Gharsana area of Sri Ganganagar district.

Police intervened to restore order at the affected polling stations. Counting was scheduled to begin after polling, with results expected later on Monday night.