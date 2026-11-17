JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday played down speculation that he could be appointed the Congress's national working president, saying he had been hearing such reports for the past three years but had received no indication of any such move from the party leadership.

Gehlot said his priority was to continue serving Rajasthan, though he would accept any responsibility assigned to him by the Congress high command.

“Rajasthan is my karmabhoomi. I want to serve the people of Rajasthan all my life,” Gehlot told reporters at Jaipur airport after returning from a week-long visit to Delhi. Switching to Rajasthani, he reiterated his familiar assurance to the people of the state: “Main thasu door nahin” (I am never far from you).

Asked about the possibility of taking up a larger organisational role in the party, Gehlot said he had always respected the decisions of the high command during his 55 years in politics.

Speculation about his possible elevation has gained momentum following a recent meeting with Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and a reference to him in her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love. Gehlot, however, said Gandhi's reference was a personal recollection of people she had known since the time of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The renewed attention to Gehlot's relationship with the Congress leadership comes against the backdrop of the September 2022 episode, when he was a frontrunner for the party president's post.

At the time, the possibility of Gehlot moving to Delhi triggered a succession tussle in Rajasthan, with his supporters opposing the prospect of his then deputy, Sachin Pilot, becoming chief minister. Several MLAs loyal to Gehlot skipped a Congress Legislature Party meeting convened to authorise the party president to decide on his successor and instead held a parallel meeting in Jaipur.

Gehlot denied orchestrating the rebellion. He subsequently met Sonia Gandhi, apologised for the developments in Jaipur and withdrew from the presidential contest.

With Gehlot no longer occupying the chief minister's office, speculation about a possible national organisational role has resurfaced without the immediate succession complications that marked the 2022 episode. His remarks on Tuesday, however, underlined his continued political commitment to Rajasthan while leaving the question of any future responsibility to the party leadership.