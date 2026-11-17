JAIPUR: A three-vote defeat in a sarpanch election allegedly triggered violence at a counting centre in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district, leaving three officials, including two police personnel, injured.

A mob of around 40 to 50 people allegedly broke down the counting room door, assaulted election officials with sticks and fled with ballot boxes after a recount confirmed the result.

The incident occurred at Nagar gram panchayat under Rajakhera panchayat samiti, where candidate Rajni defeated her rival Annesh by a narrow margin of three votes. According to Returning Officer Ratan Singh, counting was conducted around 11 pm in a closed room in the presence of the candidates. Rajni was initially declared the winner by three votes, prompting Annesh to demand a recount.

“The recount was conducted as per the rules in the presence of the candidates. Rajni secured 723 votes, while Annesh received 720 votes. The result remained unchanged, with Rajni winning by three votes,” Singh said.

However, the announcement of the recount result allegedly angered Annesh’s supporters. Around 40 to 50 people allegedly forced their way into the counting room after breaking down its door and attacked members of the polling party with sticks.

Singh was allegedly assaulted during the commotion. Assistant Sub-Inspector Shrikesh, who was in charge of a mobile police party, and constable Sitaram, deployed at the polling station, were also injured while trying to protect the returning officer. The attackers subsequently fled the counting centre with ballot boxes, raising concerns over the security of election materials after the counting process had been completed.

Following the incident, District Collector Srinidhi BT and Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan visited the counting centre to assess the situation. The stolen ballot boxes were subsequently recovered, Singh said. Sangwan said police were working to identify those involved in the attack and that legal action would be initiated against them. No arrests had been confirmed at the time of reporting.

The violence came amid a series of clashes linked to the final phase of Rajasthan’s sarpanch elections. Poll-related violence was also reported from Jhunjhunu, Khairthal-Tijara and other parts of Dholpur, where disputes between rival groups led to deaths, injuries and disruptions in voting.

The final phase of direct elections for sarpanch and ward panch posts was held on November 16, with counting scheduled immediately after polling at the respective gram panchayat headquarters.