NEW DELHI: Another incident of an attempt to unauthorisedly enter an airport has come to light on Thursday. An individual, who tried to sneak into the Jaipur International Airport a couple of days ago, was caught redhanded by the Central Industrial Security Force (CSIF).

The Station House Officer of the Jaipur Airport police station Vinod Kumar Verma identified the individual as Nanda Dulal Das from West Bengal.

According to a source at Jaipur airport, “A 40-year-old man scaled the boundary wall of Terminal 2 of the airport on Tuesday (November 17) by 9.30 pm. He landed with a thud on the ground. The noise alerted the security personnel, who nabbed him immediately.”

“He was found to be heavily drunk,” the source said. “It is a matter of security breach and hence is being taken seriously. The individual has been handed over to the Rajasthan State Police,” he added.

Local media quoted the police as saying the individual claimed that he scaled the wall to escape from a few people who were giving chase. He confessed to the police that he had consumed alcohol.

On Thursday, the CISF at Delhi International Airport released a video and statement regarding an attempt to force his entry into Terminal 3 from the main gate on Wednesday afternoon. He was chased and nabbed by the security personnel.

Individuals entering terminal buildings or security restricted areas of the airport without valid tickets will be penalised under the Aircraft Rules 1937 and the Aviation Security Rules 2023.