JAIPUR: Rajasthan Police have identified 28 Pakistani handlers allegedly involved in cross-border drone smuggling and are probing the possible role of local landowners whose agricultural fields were used to receive consignments of narcotics, weapons and explosives, officials said.
Police are investigating whether landowners knowingly allowed their fields to be used as drone dropping points. If their involvement is established, authorities will initiate proceedings to confiscate the land and declare it government property.
“Police have named 28 Pakistani handlers involved in drone dropping operations. We are also investigating whether landowners were complicit in these activities. If their involvement is established, steps will be taken to declare their land as government property,” Bikaner Range Inspector General Om Prakash said.
The development comes amid growing concerns over narco-terrorism along Rajasthan's international border, where Pakistani drones, once used mainly to smuggle heroin, are increasingly being used to deliver explosives, firearms and ammunition.
Investigations into cases registered in Bikaner, Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh have revealed a network of handlers operating from Lahore and other areas along the Pakistan border, police said.
Those identified include Ali Maruf alias Dogar, Yakub, Shah Chacha, Umar Chacha, Cheeta and Billa Jatta. Police are preparing dossiers on the suspects to submit to central intelligence agencies for further action.
Investigators are also reopening earlier smuggling cases to identify local facilitators who provided logistical support and access to agricultural fields for collecting drone-dropped consignments.
The threat became evident in October when security agencies recovered suspected RDX, two Turkish-made Zigana pistols, magazines and around 650 cartridges in the Rawla area of Sriganganagar. Two Punjab residents allegedly attempting to collect the consignment were arrested.
Investigators have also linked explosives allegedly delivered through Pakistani drones to the recent railway track blast near Ramsinghpur in Sriganganagar district.
In another operation near Khajuwala in Bikaner, police recovered around 10 kg of heroin, 11 foreign-made pistols, 33 magazines and 100 live cartridges. Investigators suspect the consignment was meant for criminal networks in Punjab.
Police believe smugglers are increasingly using remote desert areas of Rajasthan to evade surveillance and smaller, quieter drones capable of following predetermined GPS routes.
The Border Security Force, Rajasthan Police and other security agencies have stepped up surveillance and coordinated operations along the international border. A proposal to set up nine additional intelligence outposts in Rajasthan's border districts is also under consideration.