JAIPUR: Rajasthan Police have identified 28 Pakistani handlers allegedly involved in cross-border drone smuggling and are probing the possible role of local landowners whose agricultural fields were used to receive consignments of narcotics, weapons and explosives, officials said.

Police are investigating whether landowners knowingly allowed their fields to be used as drone dropping points. If their involvement is established, authorities will initiate proceedings to confiscate the land and declare it government property.

“Police have named 28 Pakistani handlers involved in drone dropping operations. We are also investigating whether landowners were complicit in these activities. If their involvement is established, steps will be taken to declare their land as government property,” Bikaner Range Inspector General Om Prakash said.

The development comes amid growing concerns over narco-terrorism along Rajasthan's international border, where Pakistani drones, once used mainly to smuggle heroin, are increasingly being used to deliver explosives, firearms and ammunition.

Investigations into cases registered in Bikaner, Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh have revealed a network of handlers operating from Lahore and other areas along the Pakistan border, police said.

Those identified include Ali Maruf alias Dogar, Yakub, Shah Chacha, Umar Chacha, Cheeta and Billa Jatta. Police are preparing dossiers on the suspects to submit to central intelligence agencies for further action.