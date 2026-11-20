The Congress on Friday hailed its performance in Rajasthan's Zila Parishad elections, winning a majority in 27 of the state's 37 districts, while the BJP managed to secure a majority in just six. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) won Nagaur.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot described the results as a rejection of the BJP government's performance, while Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore said the party accepted the people's mandate.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party's "resounding victory" reflected people's determination to teach the BJP's "double-engine misrule a lesson".

"From Rajasthan to other states across the country, people are looking to Congress with hope and trust. Heartfelt thanks to the people of Rajasthan. Warm congratulations to all the dedicated leaders and hardworking workers of @INCRajasthan, who came together to raise grassroots issues and strengthen the people’s trust. This trust of the people is our greatest responsibility," Kharge said in a post on X.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of rural Rajasthan for the mandate and accused the BJP of weakening panchayats by stripping them of their powers.

"The trust you have placed in Congress in the panchayat elections is now our responsibility. This response has come from a state where the BJP has its own government—a direct response to the 'double engine'. The BJP attacked MGNREGA, pushed farmers into losses, and stripped panchayats of their powers. Inflation, unemployment, and migration have emptied the villages. The villages were watching everything, enduring everything. Now they have spoken. This is not just Rajasthan's mandate—it is the voice of every village in the country," he said.