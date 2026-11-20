The Congress on Friday hailed its performance in Rajasthan's Zila Parishad elections, winning a majority in 27 of the state's 37 districts, while the BJP managed to secure a majority in just six. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) won Nagaur.
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot described the results as a rejection of the BJP government's performance, while Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore said the party accepted the people's mandate.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party's "resounding victory" reflected people's determination to teach the BJP's "double-engine misrule a lesson".
"From Rajasthan to other states across the country, people are looking to Congress with hope and trust. Heartfelt thanks to the people of Rajasthan. Warm congratulations to all the dedicated leaders and hardworking workers of @INCRajasthan, who came together to raise grassroots issues and strengthen the people’s trust. This trust of the people is our greatest responsibility," Kharge said in a post on X.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of rural Rajasthan for the mandate and accused the BJP of weakening panchayats by stripping them of their powers.
"The trust you have placed in Congress in the panchayat elections is now our responsibility. This response has come from a state where the BJP has its own government—a direct response to the 'double engine'. The BJP attacked MGNREGA, pushed farmers into losses, and stripped panchayats of their powers. Inflation, unemployment, and migration have emptied the villages. The villages were watching everything, enduring everything. Now they have spoken. This is not just Rajasthan's mandate—it is the voice of every village in the country," he said.
Rajasthan Assembly Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully termed the results "historic", attributing them to three years of BJP misgovernance. He alleged that the state had witnessed a deterioration in law and order, with incidents of murder, kidnapping, rape and cyber fraud, alongside an expanding drug trafficking network.
He also criticised the BJP government over its handling of healthcare and education, alleging that schemes such as the Chiranjeevi Yojana and the RGHS had been weakened or discontinued. He said Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools established during the Congress tenure had also suffered under the current administration.
Jully further accused the government of delaying local body elections, which he said should have been held every five years but were postponed by as much as seven years.
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot described the Congress victory as a "gift" to the BJP government as it completes three years in office. He blamed the ruling party's performance, corruption and failure to address public grievances for its defeat.
"The public was distressed; work was not getting done, corruption had spiralled, and there was no one to listen to their grievances. Public anger continued to mount," Gehlot said, adding that the results reflected public support for the Congress's policies and programmes under the leadership of Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.
Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore, meanwhile, said the party accepted the people's mandate and would review where it had fallen short.
"We will also review where we may have faltered," he told reporters, adding that the BJP remained committed to public service.
The Congress secured majorities in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Alwar, Sikar, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Chittorgarh, Jaisalmer, Kotputli-Behror, Churu, Jalore, Tonk, Dholpur, Phalodi, Bundi, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Sirohi, Hanumangarh, Deeg and Banswara, among other districts.
In Jaipur, the Congress won a majority in 14 of the 22 Panchayat Samitis. The BJP secured majorities in Chomu and Sambhar Lake, while the RLP won Sanganer. No party secured a clear majority in Amarsar, Jalsu, Mauzamabad, Rampura Dabri and Dudu.
The results come months after the BJP's strong performance in Rajasthan's urban local body elections, in which it won 78 seats in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation board. Independent candidates also emerged as key players in several civic bodies where no party secured a clear majority.
(With inputs from ANI)