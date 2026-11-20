The Congress registered a sweeping victory over the ruling BJP in Rajasthan's panchayat elections, winning more Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad seats than the ruling party, according to results declared on Friday.
The Congress secured 3,701 Panchayat Samiti seats against the BJP's 2,181 and 599 Zila Parishad seats against the ruling party's 301, according to the State Election Commission (SEC).
At the Panchayat Samiti level, the Congress outperformed the BJP in 33 of the 37 districts where counting was held. The BJP managed to finish ahead in only four districts — Ajmer, Balotra, Salumber and Udaipur.
The results come as a setback for the BJP government led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, which is set to complete three years in office in December.
According to figures available on the SEC website on Friday evening, results had been declared for 7,393 of the 7,543 Panchayat Samiti seats and 981 of the 1,275 Zila Parishad seats across the 37 districts.
Among other parties, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), led by Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, won 496 Panchayat Samiti seats, followed by the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) with 276, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with 60, the CPI(M) with 50 and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with two. Independents secured 627 seats.
In the Zila Parishad elections, the RLP won 37 seats, BAP 22, BSP and CPI(M) six each, while Independents secured 10.
The Congress recorded strong performances in several districts, including Jaipur, where it won 216 Panchayat Samiti seats against the BJP's 87, and Jodhpur, where it secured 195 against 81.
It also won 165 seats against the BJP's 111 in Bhilwara, 155 against 65 in Bikaner, 135 against 59 in Dausa and 179 against 87 in Sikar.
In Bharatpur, the home district of Chief Minister Sharma, the Congress won 46 seats against the BJP's 32, while Independents secured 76 seats. In Deeg, the home district of Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, the Congress won 25 seats against the BJP's 14. Independents bagged 41 seats.
In western Rajasthan, the Congress won 120 seats against the BJP's 62 in Barmer, 89 against 36 in Jaisalmer and 97 against 58 in Rajsamand.
The BJP, however, maintained an advantage in Ajmer, where it won 83 seats against the Congress's 80, Balotra (63 against 57), Salumber (38 against 32) and Udaipur (146 against 137).
At the Zila Parishad level, the Congress led the BJP in seat tallies in 24 districts, while the BJP was ahead in six — Ajmer, Beawar, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Pali and Udaipur — according to district-wise figures on the SEC website.
The results also saw electoral setbacks for relatives of prominent BJP leaders. In Sikar, Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra's wife Shanti Devi and his two sons lost the Panchayat Samiti elections.
Shanti Devi and Ajay Singh contested as BJP candidates from wards 17 and 20, respectively, while his other son, Durga Singh, contested as an Independent from ward 19.
In Churu, however, the family of senior BJP leader and former minister Rajendra Rathore registered victories. His son Parakram Singh Rathore won the Zila Parishad election from ward 39 by a margin of 17,861 votes, while his daughter-in-law Kanika Singh secured ward 23 by 2,384 votes.
Reacting to the results, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said rural voters, including farmers, labourers and women, had sent a clear message against the BJP government.
"This is their message to the government's neglect and unfulfilled promises," he said.
BJP spokesperson Ram Lal Sharma acknowledged that the party's performance had fallen short of expectations. He said the BJP would review the results, identify shortcomings and take corrective measures ahead of future elections.
Counting was held for 7,543 Panchayat Samiti seats and 1,275 Zila Parishad seats across 37 of Rajasthan's 41 districts. In the remaining four districts — Kota, Baran, Karauli and Sri Ganganagar — counting has been deferred to December 17 as the five-year terms of the existing Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis expire next month.
According to the SEC, 4,069 candidates contested 1,275 Zila Parishad wards, while 25,108 candidates were in the fray for 7,543 Panchayat Samiti wards across 419 Panchayat Samitis in the 37 districts.
Across all 41 districts, the elections covered 1,403 Zila Parishad wards and 8,245 Panchayat Samiti wards in 457 Panchayat Samitis.
In the previous Panchayat elections held in 2020-21, the BJP won 1,989 Panchayat Samiti seats against the Congress's 1,852 in 21 districts in December 2020. The Congress subsequently won 678 seats against the BJP's 551 in six districts in September 2021, and 278 against 165 in four districts in December 2021.
Since the previous elections, the number of Zila Parishad seats has increased from 1,014 to 1,403, while Panchayat Samiti seats have risen from 6,992 to 8,245.
(With inputs from PTI)