The Congress registered a sweeping victory over the ruling BJP in Rajasthan's panchayat elections, winning more Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad seats than the ruling party, according to results declared on Friday.

The Congress secured 3,701 Panchayat Samiti seats against the BJP's 2,181 and 599 Zila Parishad seats against the ruling party's 301, according to the State Election Commission (SEC).

At the Panchayat Samiti level, the Congress outperformed the BJP in 33 of the 37 districts where counting was held. The BJP managed to finish ahead in only four districts — Ajmer, Balotra, Salumber and Udaipur.

The results come as a setback for the BJP government led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, which is set to complete three years in office in December.

According to figures available on the SEC website on Friday evening, results had been declared for 7,393 of the 7,543 Panchayat Samiti seats and 981 of the 1,275 Zila Parishad seats across the 37 districts.

Among other parties, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), led by Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, won 496 Panchayat Samiti seats, followed by the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) with 276, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with 60, the CPI(M) with 50 and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with two. Independents secured 627 seats.

In the Zila Parishad elections, the RLP won 37 seats, BAP 22, BSP and CPI(M) six each, while Independents secured 10.