At least nine members of a family were killed and eight others injured after a speeding Cruiser rammed into a truck parked on the roadside near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway early Sunday, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Kota City, Tejeshwani Gautam, along with other officials, reached the spot and oversaw efforts to extricate people trapped inside the vehicle.

Preliminary reports suggested that the Cruiser driver may have dozed off at the wheel.

The victims were residents of Maharashtra's Dhule district and were returning after offering prayers at Khatu Shyamji.

The Cruiser was carrying 16 members of a family, including children.

Haroon, the truck driver, told reporters that he had parked the truck on the side of the road to check a fault and was standing a short distance away when the speeding Cruiser crashed into the truck.

He said he was thrown about 20 feet away from the road, regained consciousness after 10 minutes, called the police and ambulance himself, and sustained injuries to his knees and head.

The injured have been admitted to the New Medical College Hospital.