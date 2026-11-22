Nine members of a family returning from a pilgrimage were killed when an MUV carrying them crashed into a truck parked on the roadside on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway early Sunday, police said.

The accident took place at 1 am when the victims were returning to their homes in Dhule district of Maharashtra after offering prayers at the Khatu Shyamji temple.

Superintendent of Police Tejeshwani Gautam said nine people, including children and women, died on the spot while eight others were injured.

The multi-utility vehicle (MUV) was carrying 16 members of a family comprising two brothers and their wives and children.

A preliminary probe suggested that the MUV driver might have dozed off at the wheel.