Nine members of a family returning from a pilgrimage were killed when an MUV carrying them crashed into a truck parked on the roadside on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway early Sunday, police said.
The accident took place at 1 am when the victims were returning to their homes in Dhule district of Maharashtra after offering prayers at the Khatu Shyamji temple.
Superintendent of Police Tejeshwani Gautam said nine people, including children and women, died on the spot while eight others were injured.
The multi-utility vehicle (MUV) was carrying 16 members of a family comprising two brothers and their wives and children.
A preliminary probe suggested that the MUV driver might have dozed off at the wheel.
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced grief over the loss of lives in the accident.
The prime minister also announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 would be given to each injured.
According to a family member, identified as Pradeep, a group of 36 relatives from Dhule set out in three MUVs on November 17 for a pilgrimage to Omkareshwar, Ujjain, Sanwariya Seth, Pushkar, Salasar Balaji, and finally Khatu Shyamji.
The group left Khatu Shyamji around 4:30 pm on Saturday.
Another family member, Nandkishore, said the MUV involved in the crash pulled ahead of the other two vehicles and was roughly 40-45 km ahead when the collision occurred.
Nandkishore said the MUV was carrying two brothers, Babulal and Sajjan, and their wives and children.
Pradeep said he received a call around 1 am from his niece Mayuri Panwar, who was in the vehicle. By the time other relatives in two MUVs arrived, police had already moved most of the bodies to the hospital, leaving three bodies trapped inside the mangled MUV.
Truck driver Haroon told reporters that he had pulled over on the roadside to check a fault and was standing a short distance away when the speeding vehicle crashed into the truck.
He claimed that he was thrown about 20 feet away from the road, regained consciousness after 10 minutes, and alerted the police and ambulance himself.
However, Pradeep claimed that the truck was parked without parking lights.
Sub Divisional Magistrate, Kota city, Kapil Sharma said the bodies of the deceased are being handed over to relatives after postmortem.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Tailor said police lodged a case under relevant sections against the truck driver and further investigation was underway.
The deceased were identified as Usha (60), Sushila (65), Kailash (45), Janvi (6), Sajjan (60), Anita (40), Babual (60), Janvi (13) and Madhvi (45).
(With inputs from PTI)