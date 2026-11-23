JAIPUR: Following the ruling BJP's crushing defeat in the Rajasthan Panchayat elections, deliberations and a review of the party's performance have intensified. BJP insiders say preparations are now underway for a major reshuffle within the party organisation and the government.
Party leaders, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the BJP's top central leaders had become actively involved in examining the reasons behind the electoral setback. State in-charge Sanjay Bhatia arrived on Monday, while state co-in-charges Kavita Patidar and Kuljeet Chahal reached Jaipur over the weekend.
A Review meeting on the reasons behind the loss and the formation of boards is going on with CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, state BJP president Madan Rathore and chairman of finance commission Arun Chaturvedi at the CM Residence here in Jaipur.
According to party sources, the BJP will now hold division-wise review meetings to examine its performance across the state. Feedback will be sought from district presidents, district in-charges, election in-charges, MLAs, MPs and organisational functionaries.
A detailed report identifying the reasons behind the party's poor performance, organisational weaknesses and local dissatisfaction will be submitted to the central leadership.
Sources said individual report cards would also be prepared for ministers, MLAs, election in-charges and organisational office-bearers. Based on these assessments, the leadership may consider dropping underperforming ministers, inducting new faces and reshuffling ministerial portfolios.
Political appointments are also under discussion, while inactive and underperforming functionaries could be removed from organisational positions.
The party's concerns have deepened as the Congress has made significant inroads into several traditional BJP strongholds, altering political equations in rural Rajasthan. Compared to the previous Panchayati Raj elections, the Congress has gained ground in 11 districts previously dominated by the BJP, while the ruling party has managed to establish an edge only in Ajmer, considered a Congress stronghold.
The Congress, which had secured a lead in 180 Panchayat Samitis in the 2020-21 elections, has increased its tally to 301, while the BJP's tally has declined from 139 to 79. The results have raised questions about the ruling party's grassroots support base and organisational strength, particularly in constituencies represented by its ministers and legislators.
The Congress has also registered a commanding performance in the Zila Parishad elections, winning 794 of the 1,275 wards, or around 62.3%, against the BJP's 357 seats. Other candidates secured 120 wards, according to the available figures.
Of the 37 Zila Parishads, the Congress has secured an absolute majority in 23, emerged as the leading party in four others and is tied in two. The BJP has secured a majority in five districts and is leading in another.
The electoral setback has prompted a series of discussions within the BJP. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held a high-level meeting at the party headquarters on Saturday to assess the results.
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also visited the BJP headquarters on Sunday and held discussions with state president Madan Rathore. Party sources indicated that consultations could also be held with Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bhupender Yadav and Bhagirath Choudhary.
Shekhawat said the party would review its performance at every level, from polling booths to districts and Assembly constituencies, describing the results as an opportunity for introspection.
"The party will examine where the benefits of government scheme failed to reach people and why the message about the government's work did not reach voters. We will assess whether the shortcomings were in the implementation of schemes or in publicity and public relations," he said.
Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria also called for a thorough assessment of the electoral setback and strict action to address the shortcomings.
"If the public is angry with us, it means there are shortcomings somewhere, and we must correct them. This is the strength of democracy, and it will strengthen both democracy and the organisation," Kataria said.