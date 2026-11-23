JAIPUR: Following the ruling BJP's crushing defeat in the Rajasthan Panchayat elections, deliberations and a review of the party's performance have intensified. BJP insiders say preparations are now underway for a major reshuffle within the party organisation and the government.

Party leaders, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the BJP's top central leaders had become actively involved in examining the reasons behind the electoral setback. State in-charge Sanjay Bhatia arrived on Monday, while state co-in-charges Kavita Patidar and Kuljeet Chahal reached Jaipur over the weekend.

A Review meeting on the reasons behind the loss and the formation of boards is going on with CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, state BJP president Madan Rathore and chairman of finance commission Arun Chaturvedi at the CM Residence here in Jaipur.

According to party sources, the BJP will now hold division-wise review meetings to examine its performance across the state. Feedback will be sought from district presidents, district in-charges, election in-charges, MLAs, MPs and organisational functionaries.

A detailed report identifying the reasons behind the party's poor performance, organisational weaknesses and local dissatisfaction will be submitted to the central leadership.

Sources said individual report cards would also be prepared for ministers, MLAs, election in-charges and organisational office-bearers. Based on these assessments, the leadership may consider dropping underperforming ministers, inducting new faces and reshuffling ministerial portfolios.

Political appointments are also under discussion, while inactive and underperforming functionaries could be removed from organisational positions.

The party's concerns have deepened as the Congress has made significant inroads into several traditional BJP strongholds, altering political equations in rural Rajasthan. Compared to the previous Panchayati Raj elections, the Congress has gained ground in 11 districts previously dominated by the BJP, while the ruling party has managed to establish an edge only in Ajmer, considered a Congress stronghold.