JAIPUR: Hours after a BJP candidate lost the Panchayat Samiti elections, around 50 streetlights installed in a village in Rajasthan’s Tonk district were removed by electricity department workers, according to villagers.

However, Govardhan Choudhary, assistant engineer with the electricity department in Peeplu, said the streetlights had been installed without authorisation and were removed in accordance with departmental policy.

The incident took place in Ward 2 of Peeplu Panchayat Samiti, where BJP candidate Priyanka Sharma lost to her Congress rival Dhanna Lal by 751 votes.

Priyanka is the wife of Alok Sharma, personal assistant to BJP MLA Ram Sahay Verma of Niwai constituency.

According to villagers, the streetlights were installed on October 24 during the election campaign to illuminate streets and residential areas that had remained dark after sunset.

A few hours after the results were declared on Friday, electricity department workers arrived in a vehicle and removed the lights.

“The lights were installed in an unauthorised manner,” Choudhary said, adding that similar action would be taken against unauthorised streetlights in other wards.

Villagers questioned the timing of the action, alleging that the lights were removed because the BJP candidate had lost the election. They said the installations had provided relief from darkness and were appreciated by residents.

MLA Ramsahay Verma denied that he or his personal assistant’s wife had any role in the removal of the lights.