JAIPUR: The BJP's defeat in the Rajasthan panchayat elections has intensified murmurs of internal discord within the ruling party, with Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena invoking the Haryana leadership change ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections in a politically loaded remark that has triggered speculation over Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's position.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters in Jaipur on Monday, Meena dismissed the Congress's claim that the panchayat poll results reflected the likely outcome of the 2028 Assembly elections, citing Haryana as an example of how a leadership change could alter the party's electoral fortunes.

"Congress is mistaken in considering these results a litmus test for 2028. You must have seen what happened in Haryana. Khattar Sahib was removed and Nayab Sahib was brought in. The BJP went on to win with a huge majority," Meena said.

The BJP replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana Chief Minister in March 2024 and subsequently won 48 of the 90 Assembly seats in the October elections, returning to power for a third consecutive term.

Although Meena neither explicitly advocated a leadership change in Rajasthan nor directly questioned Sharma's position, his reference to Haryana has drawn attention amid growing discussions within the BJP over the rural electoral setback and the central leadership's review of the results.

Meena, who had previously courted controversy over his resignation from the Cabinet following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, also acknowledged the need to identify the reasons behind the BJP's defeat and take corrective measures.

"The reasons for the defeat are a matter of discussion. Whatever the reasons, we will identify them and take corrective action. We will regain the people's trust," he said.