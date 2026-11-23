JAIPUR: The BJP's defeat in the Rajasthan panchayat elections has intensified murmurs of internal discord within the ruling party, with Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena invoking the Haryana leadership change ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections in a politically loaded remark that has triggered speculation over Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's position.
Speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters in Jaipur on Monday, Meena dismissed the Congress's claim that the panchayat poll results reflected the likely outcome of the 2028 Assembly elections, citing Haryana as an example of how a leadership change could alter the party's electoral fortunes.
"Congress is mistaken in considering these results a litmus test for 2028. You must have seen what happened in Haryana. Khattar Sahib was removed and Nayab Sahib was brought in. The BJP went on to win with a huge majority," Meena said.
The BJP replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana Chief Minister in March 2024 and subsequently won 48 of the 90 Assembly seats in the October elections, returning to power for a third consecutive term.
Although Meena neither explicitly advocated a leadership change in Rajasthan nor directly questioned Sharma's position, his reference to Haryana has drawn attention amid growing discussions within the BJP over the rural electoral setback and the central leadership's review of the results.
Meena, who had previously courted controversy over his resignation from the Cabinet following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, also acknowledged the need to identify the reasons behind the BJP's defeat and take corrective measures.
"The reasons for the defeat are a matter of discussion. Whatever the reasons, we will identify them and take corrective action. We will regain the people's trust," he said.
Taking a swipe at the Congress, Meena said, "The Congress does not take to the streets. The issues we raised during the previous government led to its defeat. They neither know how to fight nor are they concerned about the public. They only want everything served to them on a platter."
Asked whether he was preparing a report on the election results, Meena clarified, "I am not preparing any review report. I have come to meet the state president on a casual visit."
His remarks have triggered speculation in political circles, with BJP insiders claiming that Kirodi Lal Meena, who has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on several occasions over the past three years, is using the electoral setback to embarrass the CM.
Meanwhile, Punjab Governor and former Rajasthan BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria described the party's performance as unsatisfactory and urged the leadership to examine the reasons behind the defeat.
On Sunday, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also called for a comprehensive review, questioning why the BJP had failed to deliver the expected results despite having a "double-engine" government.
The remarks come as the BJP leadership begins assessing organisational weaknesses and local dissatisfaction following the rural electoral setback.