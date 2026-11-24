JAIPUR: Political activity has intensified in Rajasthan ahead of elections for Zila Pramukhs (district council chiefs) and Up-Zila Pramukhs (deputy district council chiefs), following the recent declaration of Panchayat election results.
Elections for Zila Pramukh posts will be held on Wednesday, November 25, while those for Up-Zila Pramukh posts are scheduled for Thursday, November 26. The polls have set the stage for a keen contest between the two principal political rivals, the BJP and the Congress.
Despite securing a majority in most districts, the Congress is apprehensive about possible defections and cross-voting by its elected members. The party has accused the BJP of horse-trading, offering inducements and misusing the police and administration to influence Zila Parishad members. It has also alleged that the BJP kidnapped three of its elected members in Bharatpur.
In the Zila Parishad elections across 37 districts, the Congress secured an absolute majority in 23, the BJP in five and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) in one. No party secured a clear majority in the remaining eight Zila Parishads, where independents and members of other parties are expected to play a decisive role.
With the BJP trailing the Congress in the rural polls, forming as many boards as possible despite its limited numbers has emerged as a major challenge for Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and the state party leadership.
Despite falling short of the majority mark, the ruling BJP has decided to field candidates for Zila Pramukh and Panchayat Samiti Pradhan posts in all 37 districts. The party is working towards securing at least 12-13 Zila Pramukh positions.
To achieve this target, the BJP is concentrating on districts where it is short of a majority by two or three seats and those where independent members could change the electoral arithmetic. It is also exploring opportunities in districts where the Congress has a majority but is facing internal factionalism.
On November 24, a series of meetings were held at the BJP headquarters and the Chief Minister's residence in Jaipur. State in-charge Sanjay Bhatia, Minister Jogaram Patel and other senior leaders discussed the party's electoral strategy.
BJP state president Madan Rathod said, "We are preparing to field promising candidates in almost all Zila Parishads. Even in seats from reserved categories, disgruntled Congress members want to support the BJP. There are internal divisions within the Congress, and the party is also exploring alliance possibilities."
Following the results, both parties are keen to prevent cross-voting. The Congress has accused the ruling BJP of horse-trading and keeping elected members confined on a large scale. Ahead of Wednesday's Zila Pramukh elections, the Congress has been keeping its members together in several districts.
Presenting 18 members elected on Congress tickets before the media, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara alleged that they were being offered up to Rs 60 lakh each to switch sides. He also accused the BJP of attempting to intimidate and buy elected representatives by misusing the police and administration.
"After suffering a crushing defeat in the Panchayat elections, the BJP is now attempting to buy and intimidate Congress Zila Parishad members. In Bharatpur, 21 Congress Zila Parishad members won, but the BJP has poached three of them. They have claimed that only a Congress candidate will become the Zila Pramukh in Bharatpur; they cannot buy the integrity of the remaining 18 Zila Parishad members," Dotasara said.
Meanwhile, the sudden disappearance of Maina Devi, elected from Ward No. 9 of the Bikaner Zila Parishad, and allegations of her kidnapping have further heightened political tensions. Her husband, Nemaram, has lodged a police complaint alleging that she was kidnapped. Nokha MLA Sushila Dudi, Bhanwar Kukana, Bishna Ram Siyag and 10-12 other people have been named as accused. Four police teams have been formed to trace Maina Devi.
Fearing internal sabotage and cross-voting, both parties are also adopting a strategy of announcing the names of their official candidates at the last minute, either late on November 24 or shortly before nominations on the morning of November 25.
Nominations will be filed following a meeting of all Zila Parishad members at 10 am at the respective Zila Parishad offices. After scrutiny, candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until 1 pm, following which election symbols will be allotted. Voting will take place between 3 pm and 5 pm, followed by counting and the declaration of results.
The political standing of several senior leaders and influential political families is also at stake in these elections. Kanika Singh, daughter-in-law of senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathod, is among the contenders for the Zila Pramukh post in Churu. Her candidature is being viewed in the context of Rathod's political credentials.
Similarly, the standing of several prominent political families is at stake in Tonk district, making the outcome of the elections significant beyond the immediate contest for the district council leadership.