JAIPUR: Political activity has intensified in Rajasthan ahead of elections for Zila Pramukhs (district council chiefs) and Up-Zila Pramukhs (deputy district council chiefs), following the recent declaration of Panchayat election results.

Elections for Zila Pramukh posts will be held on Wednesday, November 25, while those for Up-Zila Pramukh posts are scheduled for Thursday, November 26. The polls have set the stage for a keen contest between the two principal political rivals, the BJP and the Congress.

Despite securing a majority in most districts, the Congress is apprehensive about possible defections and cross-voting by its elected members. The party has accused the BJP of horse-trading, offering inducements and misusing the police and administration to influence Zila Parishad members. It has also alleged that the BJP kidnapped three of its elected members in Bharatpur.

In the Zila Parishad elections across 37 districts, the Congress secured an absolute majority in 23, the BJP in five and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) in one. No party secured a clear majority in the remaining eight Zila Parishads, where independents and members of other parties are expected to play a decisive role.

With the BJP trailing the Congress in the rural polls, forming as many boards as possible despite its limited numbers has emerged as a major challenge for Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and the state party leadership.