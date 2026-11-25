JAIPUR: The opposition Congress consolidated its position in rural Rajasthan on Wednesday, winning Zila Pramukh posts in 24 of the state's 37 districts, while the ruling BJP secured 10. The Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) won in Banswara and Dungarpur, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) secured the post in Nagaur.

Cross-voting, political realignments and clashes between rival party workers marked the elections.

Two prominent political families registered victories in Churu and Bikaner. Kanika Singh, daughter-in-law of BJP veteran Rajendra Rathore, won in Churu, while Nikita Dudi, daughter-in-law of late Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi, secured the post in Bikaner.

In Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's home district of Bharatpur, the Congress emerged victorious, with Renu Bala elected Zila Pramukh. Ahead of the elections, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara had paraded party members at a press conference in Jaipur, accusing the BJP of offering them Rs 60-70 lakh each to switch sides.

Supporters of both parties raised slogans outside the Bharatpur collectorate. Congress workers accused BJP cadres of misbehaving with former cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, while the BJP blamed Congress workers for the disturbance.

The BJP suffered a setback in Beawar, where Congress candidate Mamta Gurjar defeated Nirmala Devi by 14 votes to 13, despite the BJP having a majority in the 27-member Zila Parishad.

In Ajmer, BJP candidate Pooja Bhansali secured 21 votes against the Congress candidate's 11, although the two parties had won 19 and 12 council seats, respectively. One vote went to NOTA.

The BJP, however, performed better in the eight districts where neither major party had secured a clear majority, winning five Zila Pramukh posts against two for the BAP and one for the Congress.

The BJP's Sushila won in Balotra, Buddharam in Didwana-Kuchaman, Renu Singh in Deeg, Inderjit Yadav in Khairthal-Tijara and Hakri Kumari in Pratapgarh. The BAP's Reena and Anutosh secured Banswara and Dungarpur, respectively, while Congress candidate Pushpa Devi won in Salumbar.

In Jaisalmer, 21-year-old Congress candidate Santosh Kumari emerged victorious, while Yashveer Sura secured the post in Jaipur, where the Congress held 42 of the 57 council seats.

Elections for Deputy Zila Pramukh posts are scheduled for November 26, followed by those for Pradhan and Deputy Pradhan on November 27 and 28, respectively.