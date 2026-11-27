JAIPUR: Police have registered a case against Hawa Mahal BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya for allegedly intimidating the family of a judicial officer and asking them to vacate their residence in Jaipur. The FIR was registered at Galta Gate police station on Wednesday following the court’s intervention, officials said.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Rajasthan High Court advocate Mohammad Yakub Khan, a resident of Van Vihar Colony in the Idgah area. Khan alleged that his cousin, Mohammad Arif, a judicial officer in the sessions judge cadre posted outside Jaipur, had purchased a residential property in Meena Colony in Bas Badanpura on July 31, 2025.

According to the complaint, Acharya arrived outside the residence with several supporters at around 11.30 am on December 10, 2025, hurled abuses and threatened the family, demanding that they sell the house and move elsewhere.

Khan also accused the MLA of opposing the purchase and renovation of residential properties by members of other religious communities in the locality. Acharya allegedly filmed the incident and later circulated the video on social media.

Galta Gate station house officer Dharmendra Kumar said the complainant had approached the court after police initially refused to register a case in December last year.

Following the court’s directions, police booked Acharya under provisions relating to criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between different groups, making assertions prejudicial to national integration, deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings and criminal intimidation.

Kumar said the investigation had been transferred to the crime branch as the case involved a sitting legislator.

Acharya did not respond to requests for comment.