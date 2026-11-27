JAIPUR: After its defeat in the Rajasthan panchayat elections, the BJP has begun an internal review to fix accountability, with the state organisation seeking an assessment of the government’s role in the setback.
BJP state president Madan Rathore, the state general secretary (organisation) and all four state general secretaries were summoned to Delhi on Wednesday for a meeting with national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh.
According to party sources, the preliminary report identified ticket distribution as a key reason for the defeat, alleging that the state organisation’s recommendations and grassroots feedback were not adequately considered during candidate selection. The state government reportedly also played a role in ticket distribution, with MLAs given a free hand in choosing candidates in their constituencies.
The state organisation argued that since its role in ticket distribution was limited, the government’s role should also be examined while fixing accountability.
Sources said the central leadership was not satisfied with the preliminary report and gave the state organisation 15 days to submit a detailed assessment identifying the reasons for the defeat and those responsible.
The review will examine ticket distribution, grassroots feedback, survey reports, the role of MLAs and the effectiveness of the organisational machinery. The performance of senior leaders, legislators, office-bearers and election in-charges will also be assessed.
All four state general secretaries will visit the field to gather feedback, following which a detailed report on electoral performance will be prepared at the divisional and assembly constituency levels. The review will also examine whether grassroots feedback was adequately conveyed to the senior leadership.
The role of MLAs is expected to remain central to the exercise, with the leadership maintaining that elections are a collective responsibility and accountability should be fixed after assessing the candidate selection process and the performance of organisational leaders, election in-charges and legislators.
Meanwhile, the Congress strengthened its position in Rajasthan's rural local bodies by winning 25 of the 37 deputy zila pramukh posts on Thursday. The BJP secured eight, the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) three and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) one.
In Wednesday’s zila pramukh elections, the Congress won 24 posts, followed by the BJP with 10, BAP with two and RLP with one. Cross-voting and changing political equations led to zila pramukh and deputy zila pramukh posts going to different parties in several districts. Compared with the zila pramukh elections, the BJP’s tally fell by two, while the Congress and BAP gained one post each.
Amid the political fallout, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, without directly referring to the panchayat elections, said some people were attempting to weaken the government’s resolve by spreading misinformation.
“Some people want to weaken our resolve by creating confusion, but those who move forward with a strong determination are not afraid of such obstacles. Ultimately, success comes to those who walk the path of goodness and truth with sincere intentions,” Sharma said.
“We will not be distracted by any propaganda and will respond to it through our work. If our resolve to serve the people is strong, no obstacle can prevent us from reaching our destination. The BJP government and its workers will continue to work tirelessly to take Rajasthan forward,” he added.