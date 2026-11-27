JAIPUR: After its defeat in the Rajasthan panchayat elections, the BJP has begun an internal review to fix accountability, with the state organisation seeking an assessment of the government’s role in the setback.

BJP state president Madan Rathore, the state general secretary (organisation) and all four state general secretaries were summoned to Delhi on Wednesday for a meeting with national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh.

According to party sources, the preliminary report identified ticket distribution as a key reason for the defeat, alleging that the state organisation’s recommendations and grassroots feedback were not adequately considered during candidate selection. The state government reportedly also played a role in ticket distribution, with MLAs given a free hand in choosing candidates in their constituencies.

The state organisation argued that since its role in ticket distribution was limited, the government’s role should also be examined while fixing accountability.

Sources said the central leadership was not satisfied with the preliminary report and gave the state organisation 15 days to submit a detailed assessment identifying the reasons for the defeat and those responsible.

The review will examine ticket distribution, grassroots feedback, survey reports, the role of MLAs and the effectiveness of the organisational machinery. The performance of senior leaders, legislators, office-bearers and election in-charges will also be assessed.

All four state general secretaries will visit the field to gather feedback, following which a detailed report on electoral performance will be prepared at the divisional and assembly constituency levels. The review will also examine whether grassroots feedback was adequately conveyed to the senior leadership.

The role of MLAs is expected to remain central to the exercise, with the leadership maintaining that elections are a collective responsibility and accountability should be fixed after assessing the candidate selection process and the performance of organisational leaders, election in-charges and legislators.