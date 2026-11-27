JAIPUR: The Congress consolidated its gains in Rajasthan’s rural body elections on Friday, winning 255 of the 419 Panchayat Samiti Pradhan posts across 37 districts, while the ruling BJP secured 105. The result came days after the Congress defeated the BJP in the Zila Pramukh elections.

According to the final results, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) won 24 posts, the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) secured 14 and the CPI(M) won two, while 19 independent candidates emerged victorious.

In Jaipur district, Congress candidates were elected Pradhans in 16 of the 22 Panchayat Samitis, while the BJP won four and the RLP two. The BJP suffered a setback in Sanganer, the Assembly constituency of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, where RLP candidate Seema Chaudhary secured 11 of the 15 votes. Neither the BJP nor the Congress fielded a candidate, while her independent rival received four votes.

In Sikar, the home district of state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, the Congress won 15 of the 16 Pradhan posts, with an independent candidate securing the remaining one. The party also performed strongly in Dausa, winning 11 of 14 posts, Bikaner (10 of 15), Alwar (eight of 11) and Hanumangarh (eight of 10).

The BJP retained an edge in Udaipur, securing 11 of the 20 posts. It swept all five Panchayat Samitis in Deeg and won six of 10 posts in Ajmer, seven of 13 in Churu and five of seven in Bharatpur.

The RLP consolidated its position in Nagaur, winning eight of the 12 Pradhan posts, while the BAP secured five posts in Banswara and three in Dungarpur. In Barmer’s Shiv Panchayat Samiti, independent legislator Ravindra Singh Bhati secured Congress support for independent candidate Deendayal, who was elected unopposed.

Meanwhile, polling was marked by disturbances in several districts. In Bhilwara’s Khajuri Panchayat Samiti, a bus carrying Congress members was allegedly vandalised amid protests over candidate selection. BJP candidate Asha was elected after securing all five votes cast in the 15-member body.

Vehicles carrying BJP members were also allegedly attacked near Gandala village in Kotputli-Behror district. BJP leader Mohit Yadav said police intervention enabled the members to reach the polling station on time.

Similar confrontations were reported from Sikar, Nagaur, Sawai Madhopur, Bikaner and Khairthal-Tijara. A senior Rajasthan Police official said the situation was brought under control swiftly at most locations, while further investigation would be conducted in some cases.