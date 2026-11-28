JAIPUR: Amid the political upheaval following Rajasthan’s panchayat elections, an independent candidate from Deeg district, Batti Bai (Bati Kumari), has become a talking point in political circles.
Her election as Pradhan on Friday was unusual not only because both the BJP and the Congress gave her their party symbols, but also because she changed her attire each time she filed a nomination.
The 28-year-old filed three separate nominations, as a Congress candidate, a BJP candidate and an independent, before eventually being elected unopposed on a BJP ticket, despite the Congress enjoying a clear majority in Brij Nagar Panchayat Samiti.
Of the 29 elected members of the panchayat samiti, 16 belonged to the Congress, four to the BJP and nine were independents. Kumari had won independently from Ward No. 14.
The political drama unfolded when Kumari first arrived at the election office accompanied by former Congress MLA Wajib Ali and filed her nomination on the Congress symbol.
She subsequently changed her attire and returned with Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedum to file another nomination on a BJP ticket. She changed her clothes once again before submitting her third nomination as an independent.
Returning Officer Durga Prasad Meena said that under the State Election Commission’s rules, the last valid party authorisation submitted by a candidate is recognised. Since Kumari submitted her BJP nomination after the Congress nomination, the BJP symbol was accepted. She subsequently withdrew her other two nominations and was declared elected unopposed.
The episode also had political repercussions, with Wajib Ali resigning from his Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) membership and taking moral responsibility for the party’s failure to secure the pradhan’s post despite having a majority.
Ali accused the BJP of misusing government machinery and money power to secure the post, allegations that BJP district president Satish Bansal rejected. While the Congress secured a majority in the rural body and the BJP won just four seats, it was Batti Bai’s three nominations and eventual victory that stole the spotlight.