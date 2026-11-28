JAIPUR: Amid the political upheaval following Rajasthan’s panchayat elections, an independent candidate from Deeg district, Batti Bai (Bati Kumari), has become a talking point in political circles.

Her election as Pradhan on Friday was unusual not only because both the BJP and the Congress gave her their party symbols, but also because she changed her attire each time she filed a nomination.

The 28-year-old filed three separate nominations, as a Congress candidate, a BJP candidate and an independent, before eventually being elected unopposed on a BJP ticket, despite the Congress enjoying a clear majority in Brij Nagar Panchayat Samiti.

Of the 29 elected members of the panchayat samiti, 16 belonged to the Congress, four to the BJP and nine were independents. Kumari had won independently from Ward No. 14.

The political drama unfolded when Kumari first arrived at the election office accompanied by former Congress MLA Wajib Ali and filed her nomination on the Congress symbol.