Ex-BJP MLA Bhadana killed by villagers following dispute over restarting stone crusher in Bharatpur

JAIPUR: Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana died after allegedly being attacked by a group of villagers following a dispute over the reopening of a stone crusher in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Bhonda village, where Bhadana had visited the crusher site. Circle Officer Neeraj Bhardwaj said Bhadana and his associate, Gagan Sharma, were allegedly attacked with sticks and stones during the confrontation.

Both sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital. Bhadana was later referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, where he died during treatment. Sharma was referred to Bharatpur for treatment.